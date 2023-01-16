Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bloomfield Players Presents Six Performances Of SEUSSICAL

Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 3 and 10, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5, and an extra early matinee at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

Jan. 16, 2023  

Bloomfield Township - After a three-year hiatus, Bloomfield Players Community Theater returns with six performances of Seussical at the Performing Arts Center of Bloomfield Hills High School, 4200 Andover Road, Bloomfield Township. Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 3 and 10, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5, and an extra early matinee at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Seussical is recommended for children ages 4 and up Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors and can be purchased online at www.bloomfieldplayers.org.

Described as a "fantastical musical extravaganza," Seussical contains universal and timeless messages about the importance of friendship, loyalty, and community in a unique style that only Dr. Suess can achieve. Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whos, including Jojo, a Who child that gets into trouble for thinking too many "thinks." Not only must Horton protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.

After working behind the scenes and performing in several BP productions, most recently as The Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz (2020), Jessey Laba makes her directing debut with the help of Assistant Director Cyndi Dailey. Valerie Mould, who has worked on dozens of productions at BP and other community theater companies, returns as choreographer along with Music Director Kate Philp.

Laba said she was happy to be taking on the challenging role of director following a three-year halt due to the COVID pandemic. Laba said the cast comprises 34 talented cast members - many of whom are part of five participating families - who have been eager to return to the stage or perform in a musical for the first time.

"I am so thankful for the incredible team behind me," said Laba. "There's a lot of energy in the cast. We are shaking off the dust of the past few years and are excited to get back on stage."

Jenn Friedman returns to producing for BP along with Mary Bishop, who is making her theatrical production debut. The two have had a longtime involvement with BP productions such as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2018), Disney's The Little Mermaid (2019), and The Wizard of Oz (2020).

"We continue to honor the Bloomfield Players tradition of being one of the only community theater companies in Metro Detroit to encourage families to perform together in family-friendly productions," said Bishop. "In addition to having multiple cast members from five different local families, the production has also drawn the talents of several young adults. "Seussical, with its colorful sets and costumes, energetic and catchy music, is heartwarming and fun and a great way to lighten things up after a trying few years as our first show back after COVID."

Adding those pops of color is Kimberly Wallace, who returns as costumer after several BP productions and is thankful for the parent volunteers who have been assembling the colorful costumes with many of the cast members having at least two costume changes during the production.

Seussical features Dr. Seuss' most beloved characters, starring Horton the Elephant (Adam Kosznicki, St. Clair Shores), the Cat in the Hat (Adie Dewey, Royal Oak), and many other iconic characters will ignite the imagination in this family-friendly production featuring a lively musical score by the Tony award-winning duo, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Loretta Yakima of Bloomfield Hills is performing in the cast with her son Nathan, a fourth-grader at Conant and are taking on multiple ensemble roles including Yurtle the Turtle and one of the Wikersham brothers.

"This is the first time I have been in a musical theater production," said Loretta. "It has been a learning adventure for Nathan and I and we are amazed at the talent we have right here in town."




FIM Flint Repertory Theatre to Present THE FUTURE IS FEMALE... in February Photo
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre to Present THE FUTURE IS FEMALE... in February
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre will present another world premiere with The Future is Female... by Nandita Shenoy February 3-19. The sharp new comedy addressing women's rights is directed by Kathryn Walsh and stars playwright Nandita Shenoy (Washer/Dryer) alongside Hallie Bee Bard (Birthday Candles), Siho Ellsmore and Clara Tristan.
Ann Arbor Musical Theater Works Presents MOBY DICK, THE MUSICAL Photo
Ann Arbor Musical Theater Works Presents MOBY DICK, THE MUSICAL
Ann Arbor Musical Theater Works has announced its presentation of MOBY DICK, THE MUSICAL! from February 9th through 19th, 2023.
NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Comes to Open Book Theatre Company This Week Photo
NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Comes to Open Book Theatre Company This Week
It’s the 1990’s and Ayamma is an aspiring actress living a mundane life in Nigeria. She manages her family’s travel agency with her sister Dede, an adamant obsessive for the stars of Nollywood. An open casting call inspires Ayamma to take her chance at making it big in Nollywood - the booming Nigerian Film Industry. She has the opportunity, the acting chops, and the tenacity to snag the role.
Theatre NOVA Presents The Quirky, Romantic Comedy, THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE, February 3-26 Photo
Theatre NOVA Presents The Quirky, Romantic Comedy, THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE, February 3-26
​​​​​​​Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, kicks off the new year with the Michigan Premiere of “The Language Archive” by Julia Cho, which runs February 3 through February 26, 2023.

January 14, 2023

January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023

January 12, 2023

Northern Town Parodies' IT'S ALIVE: ON STAGE! To Debut On YouTube Next MonthNorthern Town Parodies' IT'S ALIVE: ON STAGE! To Debut On YouTube Next Month
January 11, 2023

Northern Town Parodies' newest production is coming to their youtube channel after an Ann Arbor debut! Fresh off their Chicago production of 'The Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody!', Northern Town Parodies is back in the mitten with their first fully original show.
