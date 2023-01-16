Bloomfield Players Presents Six Performances Of SEUSSICAL

Bloomfield Township - After a three-year hiatus, Bloomfield Players Community Theater returns with six performances of Seussical at the Performing Arts Center of Bloomfield Hills High School, 4200 Andover Road, Bloomfield Township. Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 3 and 10, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5, and an extra early matinee at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Seussical is recommended for children ages 4 and up Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors and can be purchased online at www.bloomfieldplayers.org.

Described as a "fantastical musical extravaganza," Seussical contains universal and timeless messages about the importance of friendship, loyalty, and community in a unique style that only Dr. Suess can achieve. Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whos, including Jojo, a Who child that gets into trouble for thinking too many "thinks." Not only must Horton protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.

After working behind the scenes and performing in several BP productions, most recently as The Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz (2020), Jessey Laba makes her directing debut with the help of Assistant Director Cyndi Dailey. Valerie Mould, who has worked on dozens of productions at BP and other community theater companies, returns as choreographer along with Music Director Kate Philp.

Laba said she was happy to be taking on the challenging role of director following a three-year halt due to the COVID pandemic. Laba said the cast comprises 34 talented cast members - many of whom are part of five participating families - who have been eager to return to the stage or perform in a musical for the first time.

"I am so thankful for the incredible team behind me," said Laba. "There's a lot of energy in the cast. We are shaking off the dust of the past few years and are excited to get back on stage."

Jenn Friedman returns to producing for BP along with Mary Bishop, who is making her theatrical production debut. The two have had a longtime involvement with BP productions such as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2018), Disney's The Little Mermaid (2019), and The Wizard of Oz (2020).

"We continue to honor the Bloomfield Players tradition of being one of the only community theater companies in Metro Detroit to encourage families to perform together in family-friendly productions," said Bishop. "In addition to having multiple cast members from five different local families, the production has also drawn the talents of several young adults. "Seussical, with its colorful sets and costumes, energetic and catchy music, is heartwarming and fun and a great way to lighten things up after a trying few years as our first show back after COVID."

Adding those pops of color is Kimberly Wallace, who returns as costumer after several BP productions and is thankful for the parent volunteers who have been assembling the colorful costumes with many of the cast members having at least two costume changes during the production.

Seussical features Dr. Seuss' most beloved characters, starring Horton the Elephant (Adam Kosznicki, St. Clair Shores), the Cat in the Hat (Adie Dewey, Royal Oak), and many other iconic characters will ignite the imagination in this family-friendly production featuring a lively musical score by the Tony award-winning duo, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Loretta Yakima of Bloomfield Hills is performing in the cast with her son Nathan, a fourth-grader at Conant and are taking on multiple ensemble roles including Yurtle the Turtle and one of the Wikersham brothers.

"This is the first time I have been in a musical theater production," said Loretta. "It has been a learning adventure for Nathan and I and we are amazed at the talent we have right here in town."