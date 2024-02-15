Avon Players Perform DRINKING ALONE Next Month

Adult siblings reckon with their complicated past with their father as well as their unsatisfying life paths to comic effect as Avon Players presents Drinking Alone running March 8-23.

Joe Todd (Luigi Murri) leads a lonely, dull life dutifully maintaining the family dry-cleaning business. His sister Carrie (Hosanna Phillips) is a local television star whose career is thriving while her marriage falls apart. When their cantankerous, long-estranged father Ivan (Lee Davis) shows up—accompanied by the “other woman” he ran off with (Patty Hagel)—the stage is set for family dysfunction of the highest order. But when Joe hires an escort, Renee (Marie Burchi-Skipinski), to pretend to be his fiancée to impress his father, the emotional fireworks and laughs keep coming in this heartfelt romantic comedy.

Drinking Alone was written by Canadian playwright Norman Foster, considered to be Canada’s most produced playwright. He discovered his love of theatre when he accompanied a friend to an audition and surprisingly landed the leading part for himself. This initial experience intrigued him, and he soon penned his first play, Sinners, which was first produced professionally by Theatre New Brunswick in 1983. A prolific writer, Foster has had more than fifty plays produced on professional stages. Often compared to Neil Simon, Foster’s plays demonstrate humor and insight into the tribulations of everyday life. In 2016, Foster was named an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Director Joy Oetjens was first introduced to Drinking Alone when she appeared as stepmother Phyllis in a 2012 production. On Foster’s writing style, Oetjens said “I enjoy his ability to create characters who are interesting and unique yet very real. The dialogue is natural with a compelling mix of depth and levity.” According to Oetjens, the play’s strength is its accessibility with relatable themes of family, life choices, relationships, and vices. Oetjens has chosen to set the production in the 1990s, a nod to the year the play debuted (1998), with a scenic design that heavily features 70s retro design, reflecting the fact that Joe has given little attention to redecorating his childhood home. “Audience members should come expecting a night of pure entertainment with an engaging story performed by a sparkling cast that boasts four Avon regulars and one newcomer,” Oetjens said, adding “and if that’s not enough enticement, come check out our brand-new comfortable chairs and our new bar service!”