Anticipation Builds for Nicely Theatre Group's Production of GUYS AND DOLLS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The local theater scene is buzzing with excitement as final preparations are underway for Nicely’s upcoming production of the classic musical 'Guys and Dolls.' Scheduled to open July 13th at The Berman Center for Performing Arts, this beloved show promises to be a highlight of the summer theatre season. The show has five performances: Saturday, July 13 at 7:30pm, Sunday, July 14 at 2pm; Friday, July 19 at 7:30pm; Saturday, July 20 at 7:30pm; and Sunday, July 21 at 2pm, giving you multiple opportunities to catch this spectacular performance. This production blends timeless songs, memorable characters, and dynamic performances.

A Timeless Classic Reimagined

"Guys and Dolls" has been a musical theater staple since its Broadway debut in 1950. Based on short stories by Damon Runyon, the musical transports audiences to the colorful, bustling world of 1950s New York City. The story follows the lives of gamblers, showgirls, and missionaries as their paths intertwine in unexpected and often humorous ways. With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, the show features a host of classic songs, including "Luck Be a Lady," "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," and "A Bushel and a Peck."

A dedicated team of local talent led by Nicely Creative Director Mitch Master is bringing this iconic musical to life. Master, the mastermind behind each of Nicely's productions, is known for drawing out nuanced performances from his actors and adding the trademark Nicely extras. "I've always loved 'Guys and Dolls' for its rich characters and lively score," Master says. "Our cast is incredibly talented, and I can't wait for audiences to see their hard work come to fruition."

Patrick Lane stars as Sky Masterson, the suave gambler who finds himself falling for Sarah Brown, played by Sarah Noble. Lane, who has been involved in theater since childhood, describes the role as a dream come true. "Sky is such an interesting character because he's charming and complex. It's been a joy to explore his journey and bring him to life on stage."

Sarah Noble, a choir director in the Berkley school district, makes her Nicely debut as Sarah Brown, the earnest missionary determined to reform the city's gamblers. "Playing Sarah is a wonderful challenge," Noble notes. She's a strong, principled woman but also open to change and new experiences. I think audiences will really connect with her story."

The show's leads are rounded out by returning Nicely cast members Erin Johnson as Adelaide and Tom Pagano as Nathan Detroit. The all-local, professional cast delivers on the classic songs in this timeless musical romantic comedy. And don't forget Alexander Cousins as Nicely Nicely Johnson, the theatre group's namesake.

Behind the Scenes Magic

The visual and technical aspects of the production are equally impressive. Set designer Eric Maher has recreated the vibrant streets and iconic landmarks of New York City with a series of dynamic sets. "We've aimed to capture the essence of 1950s New York, from the bustling streets of Times Square to the intimate interiors of the Save-a-Soul Mission," Maher explains. "It's been a lot of work but seeing it all come together is incredibly rewarding."

Costume designer Karen Page has delved into the era's fashion to create a stunning array of vivid period costumes to emphasize Master's vision. "The costumes play a huge role in bringing the characters and the setting to life," Page says. "From sharp suits and fedoras for the gamblers to glamorous dresses for the showgirls, each outfit helps tell the story and enhance the performance."

As opening night approaches, the community's anticipation is reaching an all-time high. The cast and crew's support, shown through social media and community involvement, has been instrumental in building excitement for the show. The box office reports brisk ticket sales, a testament to the enthusiasm and engagement of the metro-Detroit theatre-going crowd.

For many in the community, the production is more than just a night of entertainment—it's a joyous celebration of local talent and a chance to come together. 'Theater has always been a way to unite people,' Master reflects. “It’s important to have these shared experiences that remind us of our creativity and resilience and bring us joy.'

Looking Forward

As the cast and crew prepare, there's a palpable sense of excitement and pride. 'Guys and Dolls' promises to be a standout production, offering a unique experience that showcases the best of what the local theater community has to offer. Whether you're a longtime fan of the musical or discovering it for the first time, this show will captivate and delight you.

Don't forget to mark your calendars for next weekend and experience the magic of 'Guys and Dolls' at the Berman Center for Performing Arts, conveniently located at Maple and Drake in West Bloomfield. It's sure to be a night of unforgettable performances, lively music, and theatre magic!

Tickets for this highly anticipated production are $40 and are on sale now. You can purchase your tickets online at nicelytheatregroup.org or by calling/texting The Berman virtual box office at 248/406-6677.

Comments