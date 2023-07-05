ANYTHING GOES Comes to The Barn Theatre This Month

The Barn Theatre sets sail with the delightful, Tony Award-winning ANYTHING GOES July 5 - 16.

Starring as the brassy Nightclub singer is Melissa Cotton Hunter as Reno Sweeney. The starry-eyed stowaway, Billy, is portrayed by Aaron Czarnecki, and Public Enemy No. 13, Moonface Martin is John Jay Espino. This splendid madcap musical comedy is booked on a transatlantic luxury liner bound for romance and hilarity. Topping off the fun is Cole Porter’s delightful, delicious, “De-Lovely” first-class score that includes some of musical theatre’s greatest hits, including “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “You’re The Top,” and of course, “Anything Goes.” ANYTHING GOES features music and lyrics by Cole Porter with original book by Guy Bolton, P.G. Wodehouse, Howard Lindsay, and Russel Crouse and new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman. Featured in the cast are first year apprentice Melina Walko as Hope Harcourt, second year Michael Richards as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Penelope Alex as Evangeline Harcourt, and Steven Lee Burright as Elisha Whitney.

ANYTHING GOES first came on the Broadway scene in 1934 debut at the Alvin Theatre (now known as the Neil Simon Theatre) on Broadway, the musical has been revived several times in the United States and Britain and has been filmed three times. This version of ANYTHING GOES was adapted from the 1987 Broadway revival originally produced by Lincoln Center Theater.

ANYTHING GOES is directed by Patrick Hunter with Musical Direction by Matthew Shabala. Melissa Cotton Hunter is the Choreographer. Patrick Hunter and Brett Burradell are Scenic Designers and Karsen Green is the Costume Designer. Properties are designed by Steven Lee Burright with Lights designed by Tracy V. Joe. Garrylee McCormick is the Hair/Wig Designer. David Lawrence McDonald is Sound Designer. Technical Direction is by Brett Burradell.

Performances for ANYTHING GOES will run through July 16th, Tuesday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope's Saloon

