ALICE BY HEART Comes to The Dio This Spring

The Dio – Dining & Entertainment, Livingston County’s professional, award-winning dinner theatre, will bring the Michigan professional premier production of Alice By Heart to life this Spring!

From the Tony® and Grammy® award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

As they travel through the tale, Alice by Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world premiere musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.

“Many of us can relate to the desire to return to comforting memories and activities from our childhood,” says Alice By Heart director, Steve DeBruyne. “Maybe it’s recalling childhood friends and family, or a favorite game, perhaps a particularly nostalgic book or movie. Something that, as an adult, allows us to feel a touch of the magic of our youth and evade the hardships of adulthood. But are these trips down memory lane tinged with the weight of our adult selves, our personal or family problems, or the conflicts of the world at large? That’s precisely what the heroine of Alice by Heart is facing as she turns from child to teen.”

The show features performances by Alexa Huss as Alice Spencer and Kolbe Pierzynowski as Alfred, with Alexander Cousins, James Fischer, Lily Gechter, Anthony Pierzynowski, Annabel Pulman, Maddie Ringvelski, Xavier Sarabia, Kylie Scarpace and Antonio Vettraino, as well as Ash Moran as The Queen of Hearts.

The production is directed by Steve DeBruyne, with sets, lights and sound designed by Matt Tomich who also serves as Stage Manager, costumes by Norma Polk, props by Eileen Obradovich, Music Direction by Frank E. Pitts III, and choreography by Steve DeBruyne and Lauren Bryne-Dunn.

All tickets include dinner, featuring The Dio’s signature fried chicken, non-alcoholic beverages, dessert and the show. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options are available when ordered in advance. To see the full menu, please visit diotheatre.com.

Performances take place at The Dio, 177 E. Main Street, Pinckney Michigan, 48169 from April 5 through May 12, Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday afternoons.

Tickets for all performances are available now and may be purchased by visiting diotheatre.com or by calling (517) 672-6009. Seating is limited and some shows are already sold out, so consider making your reservations well in advance.