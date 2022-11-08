A VERY WILLIAMSTON CHRISTMAS Comes to Williamston Theatre This Month

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, is celebrating the holiday season with the World Premiere of A Very Williamston Christmas by Robert Hawlmark. Performances for this Hawlmark Original production begin Wednesday, November 23 and run through Friday, December 23. Tickets are now on sale.

An all-new holiday tradition! A professional woman running in the fast lane of the big city corporate world journeys back to her small town on a mission for her boss. When she runs into a handsome acquaintance from high school, she's forced to evaluate her life and priorities. Hot coca, light parades, and romance collide. Hilarity ensues. This story will be one everyone from Michigan will recognize and enjoy.

A Very Williamston Christmas features newcomers to the Williamston Theatre stage Ryan Patrick Welsh along with Joe Bailey (Pulp), Dani Cochrane (The Safe House, Our Lady of Poison), and Emily Sutton-Smith (Tracy Jones, These Mortal Hosts). The Director of A Very Williamston Christmas is Williamston Theatre's Artistic Director, Tony Caselli (Tracy Jones, This Wonderful Life). The production team includes Scenic Design by Bartley H. Bauer (This Wonderful Life, These Mortal Hosts), Lighting Design by Nick Casella, Costume Design by Karen Kangas-Preston (Tracy Jones, 9 Parts of Desire), Sound Design by Sonja Marquis (The Safe House, Popcorn Falls), Props Design/ Set Dressing by Michelle Raymond (The Magnolia Ballet Part 1, The Hat Box), and Projections Design by Alison Dobbins (Out of Orbit). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (The Magnolia Ballet Part 1, Tracy Jones).

Performances for A Very Williamston Christmas will run from November 23 through December 23. The schedule of performances for this production have been adjusted to accommodate Thanksgiving and Christmas. Performances the week of November 21 will be Wednesday at 8:00PM, Friday at 3:00PM & 8:00PM, Saturday at 8:00PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Performances the weeks of November 28, December 5 and December 12 will be Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 3:00PM & 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Performances the week of December 19 will be Wednesday at 3:00PM & 8:00PM, Thursday at 8:00PM and Friday at 3:00pm & 8:00PM. The first three performances of A Very Williamston Christmas, November 23 and 25, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Saturday, November 26 at 8:00PM. The Conversation Sunday is Sunday, December 18 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

Tickets prices for Previews are Pay-What-You-Wish on Wednesday, November 23 and $19.00 for both performances on Friday, November 25. For the remainder of the run ticket prices are as follows:

$28.00 for Thursday evenings, $37.00 for Friday and Saturday evenings, $34.00 for Saturday and Sunday matinees, $25.00 for Wednesday, December 21 at 3:00PM, $28 for Wednesday, December 21 at 8:00PM and $34 for Friday, December 23 at 3:00PM. Senior citizens (65 and older) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. There is a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

Williamston Theatre is continuing with the following Covid Safety Precautions:

All patrons must always wear masks over their nose and mouth while inside the Williamston Theatre building.

Socially distanced seating is available through the box office only. There will be no added charge for this accommodation.

If patrons are experiencing any Covid symptoms on the day of the performance, they are asked to stay home and contact our box office to release their seat. Detailed information about the Williamston Theatre's Covid Safety Protocol is available on our website.

The sponsor of A Very Williamston Christmas is LAFCU. This production is also made possible in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Shubert Foundation.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage, and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.