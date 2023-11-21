A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS Comes to The Farmington Players Barn in December

The production runs December 1st through 16th.

Nov. 21, 2023

The Farmington Players Barn is serving up holiday cheer this season with A Nice Family Christmas, by Phil Olson.  The comedy opens Friday, December 1st in Farmington Hills, and promises to be a fun evening for families and friends.  

It’s Christmas Eve and Carl, a young newspaper reporter on the brink of being fired, has one last chance to tell a captivating story. The assignment: write about a typical family Christmas focusing on his own family. The quirky group includes his widowed mother, wacky uncle, eccentric grandmother, battling siblings and their neurotic spouses. The mix makes for one challenging and unpleasant yuletide gathering that turns out to be quite touching and hilarious.

Director Anne Craft of Wayne is proud of her ensemble who took their unusual characters from the page to the stage and made them their own.  “They have created believable onstage relationships, and I think the audiences will love the show,” says Craft.

She says you shouldn’t be surprised if you recognize aspects of your own family during the holidays. “This script has family members who are close, members who have grown apart, and family members who want to be loved and accepted,” says Craft. 

As Carl gets to work on his holiday “scoop,” some “juicy” family secrets, problems and dysfunctions, come to light.  And when they learn what he’s up to you might say, “the tinsel hits the fan.” 

Craft enjoys how the Christmas spirit then works its magic to teach that family and ours an important holiday message: “Every family has problems and no one is perfect.  But at the end of the day, your family is always there for you one way or another.”

A Nice Family Christmas runs December 1st through 16th. Tickets  are available now at Click Here or at the box office: (248) 553-2955. 




