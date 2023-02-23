Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Conversation With Dr. Khalilah Ali Comes To Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium

The event is on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Feb. 23, 2023  

A Conversation With Dr. Khalilah Ali Comes To Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium

Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali is an actor, martial artist, author, motivational speaker, aviator, and film producer. She is also known for being the former wife of boxer Muhammad Ali.

Dr. Ali has studied karate and earned a ninth-degree black belt. Khalilah studied under Jim Kelly, Steve Saunders, Bruce Lee, George Dillman and James W. DeMile. She is a graduate of the Muhammad University of Islam #2. She went to Capitol, Hill, and successfully took the name "Muslim" off of the travel ban in 2017. She is the author of the award-winning children's book series Color to Learn, which teaches etiquette and manners. She is also a motivational speaker, making appearances at churches, mosques (Masjid), temples, colleges, and universities.

She appeared on the cover of Ebony Magazine seven times. She appeared in the Jane Fonda film The China Syndrome.

Founded by Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, the Black History 101 Mobile Museum is an award-winning collection of over 10,000 original artifacts of Black memorabilia dating from the trans-Atlantic slave trade era to hip-hop culture. Dr. el-Hakim has been called the "Schomburg of the Hip-Hop generation" because of his passionate commitment to carry on the rich tradition of the Black Museum Movement.

As the nation's premiere Black history traveling exhibit, the Black History 101 Mobile Museum has visited 41 states sharing "our story" at over 1000 institutions reaching tens of thousands of visitors in diverse spaces including colleges, K-12 schools, corporations, conferences, libraries, museums, festivals, religious institutions, and cultural events.

WMU Faculty, Staff & Students get one complimentary ticket per valid Bronco ID.

More information is available by calling (269) 387-2300, online at millerauditorium.com or by visiting the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office.




Midnight Garden Presents FAN FICTION LEGENDS at Planet Ant Photo
Midnight Garden Presents FAN FICTION LEGENDS at Planet Ant
Planet Ant and Midnight Garden Present an evening of classic Burlesque and aerial acts in Fan Fiction Legends on March 12, 2023. The show will bring favorite moments from movies, TV shows, comic books, and even an urban legend to the stage.
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Announces 2023/24 Season and New Accessible Programs Photo
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Announces 2023/24 Season and New Accessible Programs
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announced the '23/'24 season lineup, which features multiple area community theatre premieres and a family favorite as a part of next season's offerings, in addition to exciting new efforts to make live theatre more accessible for all.
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Fisher Theatre Photo
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Fisher Theatre
SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL. Joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE: everything we've been waiting to see on a Broadway stage is back, in this exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Jagged Little Pill will perform at The Fisher Theatre in Detroit through February 26th. You can purchase tickets at Jagged Little Pill (Touring) Tickets | Event Dates & Schedule | Ticketmaster.com.
LILITHS BIG OL GOLDEN SHOW is Celebrating One Year at Planet Ant Photo
LILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW is Celebrating One Year at Planet Ant
Planet Ant Theatre Presents an evening of burlesque, cabaret, and variety in Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show: First Anniversary Bonanza on Friday, February 24th. 

More Hot Stories For You


Midnight Garden Presents FAN FICTION LEGENDS at Planet AntMidnight Garden Presents FAN FICTION LEGENDS at Planet Ant
February 22, 2023

Planet Ant and Midnight Garden Present an evening of classic Burlesque and aerial acts in Fan Fiction Legends on March 12, 2023. The show will bring favorite moments from movies, TV shows, comic books, and even an urban legend to the stage.
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Announces 2023/24 Season and New Accessible ProgramsGrand Rapids Civic Theatre Announces 2023/24 Season and New Accessible Programs
February 22, 2023

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announced the '23/'24 season lineup, which features multiple area community theatre premieres and a family favorite as a part of next season's offerings, in addition to exciting new efforts to make live theatre more accessible for all.
Planet Ant Theater Tackles A Difficult Subject With A Comedic Twist With REFLECTPlanet Ant Theater Tackles A Difficult Subject With A Comedic Twist With REFLECT
February 21, 2023

The newest comedy brought to you by Planet Ant Theater takes on the difficult conversation about Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) in a hilariously refreshing way in order to shed light on this commonly misunderstood mental disorder.
LILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW is Celebrating One Year at Planet AntLILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW is Celebrating One Year at Planet Ant
February 21, 2023

Planet Ant Theatre Presents an evening of burlesque, cabaret, and variety in Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show: First Anniversary Bonanza on Friday, February 24th. 
Registration Open For Gilda's LAUGHFEST Seriously Fun Adventure ChallengeRegistration Open For Gilda's LAUGHFEST Seriously Fun Adventure Challenge
February 21, 2023

Gilda's LaughFest, celebrating 13 years of laughter, announced registration is now open for the Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge. This year's event expands into larger areas of Grand Rapids, including downtown, and into all three of the city's wards.
share