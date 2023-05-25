42ND STRET Opens At The Encore On June 1!

The Encore Musical Theatre Company announces its highly anticipated production of the Broadway hit musical 42nd Street, running June 1-25 in The Maas Theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Scott Thompson, this production of 42nd Street promises to pay homage to the original vision of Gower Champion. Champion's innovative and electric choreography, rarely seen in recent years, will be brought to life on The Encore's intimate stage, delighting audiences with its precision and energy.

“Scott's meticulous attention to detail and deep understanding of the material promises to capture the essence and spirit of this beloved musical,” says The Encore's artistic director, Dan Cooney. “I don't exaggerate when I say that the level of dancing and energy in this production is beyond anything we have ever seen on our stage.”

42nd Street is a beloved classic that has captivated audiences since its Broadway debut in 1980. Set in the 1930s during the height of the Great Depression, the musical tells the story of a young and aspiring dancer, Peggy Sawyer, who dreams of making it big on Broadway. When an unexpected opportunity arises, Peggy finds herself thrust into the spotlight and facing the challenges and triumphs of show business. With its infectious score, including iconic songs such as "We're in the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," “I Only Have Eyes for You,” and its explosive tap numbers, this production is sure to transport theatergoers to the Golden Age of Broadway.

The lead role of Peggy Sawyer will be portrayed by Allison Bell, a recent graduate from the prestigious University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance (SMTD). Joining Bell is David Moan, an Encore favorite, who takes on the role of the formidable Julian Marsh. The two lead a large cast of 27 professional “triple threat” performers who hail from all over the country. The show is music directed by R. MacKenzie Lewis, who will also conduct the live orchestra, with Tyler Driskill serving as the associate conductor. The production is generously sponsored by JoAnn R. Socha and Dr. Joyce Obradovich.

42nd Street will run from June 1 to June 25 at The Encore Musical Theatre Company. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here, at the box office by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter MI 48130. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10AM – 2PM.

About The Encore Musical Theatre Company: The Encore Musical Theatre Company is Southeast Michigan's premier professional musical theatre, committed to producing high-quality musicals and live music performances that entertain, inspire, and bring communities together in their intimate space. With a commitment to artistic excellence, The Encore Musical Theatre Company continues to enchant theater lovers and foster a vibrant performing arts community. For more information, visit Click Here.