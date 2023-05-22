2023 Sutton Foster Award Winners Revealed

Two students will head to New York City to compete in the National High School Musical Theater Awards—otherwise known as the Jimmy™ Awards—on June 26, 2023.
POPULAR
Jillian Armstrong from Milford High School and Mark Bonney from Detroit School of Arts were named Outstanding Performers in a Leading Role at the 11th annual Sutton Foster Awards at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Sunday, May 21. The award, named in honor of Michigan’s own Broadway star, Sutton Foster, is a celebration of outstanding achievement in individual artistry, vocal, dance, and acting performance for two leads in a high school musical theatre production. Jillian and Mark were two of the 116 high school drama students from across Michigan to compete for the award.
Jillian and Mark will head to New York City to compete in the National High School Musical Theater Awards—otherwise known as the Jimmy™ Awards—on June 26, 2023, hosted this year by Broadway performer Corbin Bleu, who is also known for his role in Disney’s Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise.
The six other finalists chosen are Mack McCloud from Romeo High School, Delayne Hengesbach from Grand Ledge High School, Elle Michaels from Walled Lake Northern High School, Drey’von Simmons from Interlochen, Avery Nienhuis from Rockford High School, and Mark Simons from Interlochen. All eight finalists, including the 2023 Outstanding Performers in a Leading Role, will each receive $1,000 cash.
Also honored this year is John Klak from Mt. Pleasant High School with the Excellence in Musical Theatre Education Award. The award honors the educator’s and the school’s commitment to excellence in performing arts education.
Videos
|Gathering Blue
The Sauk (6/08-6/11)
|Jesus Christ Superstar
Wharton Center for Performing Arts (6/13-6/18)
|Aladdin's Luck
Tibbits Opera House (6/09-6/17)
|Tibbits Popcorn Theatre Presents "Doug Scheer's Wacky Science"
Tibbits Opera House (6/23-6/24)
|Tibbits Summer Theatre presents Nunsense II
Tibbits Opera House (6/15-6/24)
|Tibbits Popcorn Theatre Presents Disney's "Encanto"
Tibbits Opera House (8/04-8/05)
|Tibbits Popcorn Theatre Presents "Once Upon a Princess Storytime & Songs""
Tibbits Opera House (7/14-7/15)
|Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The Croswell Opera House (7/07-7/16)
|Mary Poppins
The Croswell Opera House (8/04-8/20)
|Rounding Third
The Sauk (8/24-8/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You