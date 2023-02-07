Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Will Return For Residency at Interlochen This Summer

The DSO will perform at Interlochen's iconic Kresge Auditorium on Saturday, July 22 as part of the 2023 Interlochen Arts Festival.

Feb. 07, 2023  
Detroit Symphony Orchestra Will Return For Residency at Interlochen This Summer

This summer, Interlochen and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will add another chapter to their storied history together. The 96th season of Interlochen Arts Camp will see DSO musicians leading master classes and rehearsing side by side with young students. In addition, the DSO's acclaimed Music Director, Jader Bignamini, will conduct Interlochen's World Youth Symphony Orchestra in performance.

"For young artists at Interlochen, this is an extraordinary opportunity to be mentored by some of the best musicians in the world," said Interlochen Center for the Arts President Trey Devey. "We couldn't be more proud to partner with the DSO in sharing the joy of music with our community on campus and beyond."

"We are thrilled to partner with Interlochen Center for the Arts for this residency," said DSO President and CEO Erik Rönmark. "This historic partnership, reestablished annually in 2019, means so much to our DSO musicians and staff who have experienced the impact that Interlochen has on young people's lives."

The DSO will perform at Interlochen's iconic Kresge Auditorium on Saturday, July 22 as part of the 2023 Interlochen Arts Festival. Repertoire will include ballet music from Act III of Verdi's Macbeth; Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake Suite; and Stravinsky's Firebird Suite (1919). Tickets for the show will be available at a later date.

The DSO's residency returns under the direction of Jader Bignamini, the ensemble's 18th music director. A native of Crema, Italy, Bignamini began his career as a clarinetist before discovering his passion for conducting. Since his professional conducting debut at age 28, Bignamini has conducted some of the world's most acclaimed orchestras and opera companies in venues across the globe, including La Verdi Orchestra at La Scala, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Houston, Dallas, and Minnesota symphonies.

On Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, DSO musicians will lead master classes for different orchestral instruments with high school campers at Interlochen Arts Camp. On Sunday, DSO musicians will also join WYSO for an evening concert, which will feature Mahler's Symphony No. 1 in D Major under the direction of Jader Bignamini. The concert will be broadcast by Interlochen Public Radio and webcast live at interlochen.org.

The DSO's association with Interlochen dates back to 1926, when Detroit's Orchestra Hall hosted the National High School Honors Orchestra, the ensemble that evolved two years later into the founding orchestra of Interlochen Arts Camp. The relationship flourished over the decades, and the DSO came to Interlochen's campus for numerous summer performances and master classes. Today, 18 members of the DSO are alumni of Interlochen Arts Camp or Interlochen Arts Academy.

Interlochen Arts Camp 2023 is still accepting applications; availability is limited and prospective students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible at interlochen.org/apply.




Planet Ant Presents LILITHS BIG OL GOLDEN SHOW: First Anniversary Bonanza Photo
Planet Ant Presents LILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW: First Anniversary Bonanza
Planet Ant Theatre Presents an evening of burlesque, cabaret, and variety in Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show: First Anniversary Bonanza on Friday, February 24th. 
PLANET ANT PRESENTS: ANT PLANET! Returns This Month Photo
PLANET ANT PRESENTS: ANT PLANET! Returns This Month
Each monthly showcase is hosted by Darren Shelton and features musicians, comedians, writers, directors, and other creatives alongside interviews with artists and community leaders about events and initiatives from the Planet Ant community and the greater Detroit area.
DETROIT 67 Limited Engagement to be Presented at The Frauenthal Center in March Photo
DETROIT '67 Limited Engagement to be Presented at The Frauenthal Center in March
This March 9-11, the Frauenthal Center is will present Detroit Public Theatre's Detroit '67. In Detroit '67, award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau takes audiences back in time to the riots of 1967.
Han-na Chang Conducts World Premiere Of Anna Clynes Saxophone Concerto With Jess Gillam Photo
Han-na Chang Conducts World Premiere Of Anna Clyne's Saxophone Concerto With Jess Gillam
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will welcome conductor Han-Na Chang and saxophonist Jess Gillam to Orchestra Hall for a program including the world premiere of a new work by Anna Clyne, plus music by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich.

More Hot Stories For You


Detroit Symphony Orchestra Will Return For Residency at Interlochen This Summer Detroit Symphony Orchestra Will Return For Residency at Interlochen This Summer
February 7, 2023

This summer, Interlochen and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will add another chapter to their storied history together. The 96th season of Interlochen Arts Camp will see DSO musicians leading master classes and rehearsing side by side with young students. In addition, the DSO's acclaimed Music Director, Jader Bignamini, will conduct Interlochen's World Youth Symphony Orchestra in performance.
Planet Ant Presents LILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW: First Anniversary BonanzaPlanet Ant Presents LILITH'S BIG OL' GOLDEN SHOW: First Anniversary Bonanza
February 7, 2023

Planet Ant Theatre Presents an evening of burlesque, cabaret, and variety in Lilith's Big Ol' Golden Show: First Anniversary Bonanza on Friday, February 24th. 
PLANET ANT PRESENTS: ANT PLANET! Returns This MonthPLANET ANT PRESENTS: ANT PLANET! Returns This Month
February 6, 2023

Each monthly showcase is hosted by Darren Shelton and features musicians, comedians, writers, directors, and other creatives alongside interviews with artists and community leaders about events and initiatives from the Planet Ant community and the greater Detroit area.
DETROIT '67 Limited Engagement to be Presented at The Frauenthal Center in MarchDETROIT '67 Limited Engagement to be Presented at The Frauenthal Center in March
February 3, 2023

This March 9-11, the Frauenthal Center is will present Detroit Public Theatre's Detroit '67. In Detroit '67, award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau takes audiences back in time to the riots of 1967.
Han-na Chang Conducts World Premiere Of Anna Clyne's Saxophone Concerto With Jess GillamHan-na Chang Conducts World Premiere Of Anna Clyne's Saxophone Concerto With Jess Gillam
February 3, 2023

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will welcome conductor Han-Na Chang and saxophonist Jess Gillam to Orchestra Hall for a program including the world premiere of a new work by Anna Clyne, plus music by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich.
share