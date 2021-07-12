[title of show] Will Be Performed at Miami TheatreWorks in August

This summer Miami will enjoy the addition of a new semi-professional summer theatre company, Miami Theatre Works, who will kick off their inaugural summer with the hilarious cult musical, [title of show], running August 5-12, 2021.

Consisting of only four actors and a pianist, the show takes a hilarious look at the pleasures and perils of attempting to write a new, original Broadway Musical. It follows the true story of creators and cast members Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell alongside their female castmates Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff as they all navigate the truth and insanity of building a musical from the ground up. This witty show was widely popular and known as "the musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical." This local production will star Owen Reynolds as Hunter, Michael Stoddard as Jeff, Stephanie Staszak as Heidi and Natalie Veater as Susan. Rounding out the cast on stage will be Jared Peroune at the piano.

Michael Stoddard, Director of the show and creator and Executive Director of Miami Theatre Works, is no stranger to running theatre companies having spent the last 15 years developing theater programs in Milwaukee and Miami. He is best known for creating Community Theatre Works, one of Milwaukee's largest educational summer theatre programs today. "We have mourned the loss of live theater for over a year and I am honored to be a small part of reconnecting our community with the power of the performing arts. I hope this is the first of many shows I can offer to the abundance of Miami artists and its patrons each summer."

Although Miami Theatre Works has no permanent home, it plans to enjoy the many unique performance spaces Miami has to offer that best fit the needs of each production. This year [title of show] will be produced in the heart of Coral Gables at the beautiful Coral Gables Art Cinema. "But don't be confused by its location! This show will be live and in person each night." Performances will begin on Friday August 6 and run until Thursday August 12 with matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Please visit www.miamitheatreworks.com or call (786) 505-7903 for exact showtimes and to purchase tickets. Seating is limited so pre-order your tickets today.

*This show is not recommended for children due to adult language.