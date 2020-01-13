YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS Continues Its Search For Miami's Top Talent

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor The Children's Trust, are proud to announce the 10th anniversary season of Young Talent Big Dreams - the most widespread, local FREE youth talent competition in Miami-Dade County. Kids between the ages of 8-17 are invited to showcase their talents and compete for prizes ranging from performing arts scholarships, cash awards and performance opportunities, plus tickets to local cultural attractions and theatres. For the fifth consecutive year, the grand prize winner will receive a free trip - airfare, hotel and passes for two - to attend the live Teen Choice Awards, courtesy of WSVN 7News, along with $500 in cash.

The talent competition will feature a total of six individual categories including pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theatre/jazz standards/classical vocals, dance, musical instrument, original spoken word and original vocal and/or instrumental composition. Categories for groups of six or fewer members include dance, musical instrument/bands and vocal groups. Participation in the competition is free of charge and limited to residents of Miami-Dade County.

Young Talent Big Dreams is modeled after reality TV talent shows that offer similar opportunities to contestants through a series of auditions, performances and professional mentoring. Judges include a host of local celebrities and professionals from Miami's performing arts community.

Past winners of the competition include Joana Martinez who just achieved a Top 10 placement as part of "Team Gwen (Stefani)" on Season 17 of NBC's "The Voice," Angelina Green who went on to earn the coveted golden buzzer from judge Heidi Klum on Season 12 of NBC's "America's Got Talent," and Gino Cosculluela who most recently brought home the 3rd place title on Season 16 of FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance."

"The bright futures of our YTBD All Stars is a true testimony to the importance that this competition has had in developing arts opportunities for young people in our community," says Barbara S. Stein, executive producing director of Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. "We are thrilled to be celebrating our tenth anniversary season of the competition with presenting sponsor The Children's Trust, and it is truly a pleasure to watch the young performers who have participated in the program as they continue to excel in their art form and thrive in their chosen careers."

"It's hard to think of an initiative The Children's Trust is prouder to be part of and support," says James R. Haj, Children's Trust president and CEO. "What Young Talent Big Dreams gives to the community is truly unique - an amazing outlet for our kids to perform on big stages, with the chance for even bigger prizes, all the while showing them what they can achieve with practice, hard work and talent. And for the rest of us, we get to see and hear what our future stars will look like."

The countywide competition begins on January 26, with preliminary auditions taking place through April 18 at four local theatres. It concludes with semifinals on April 25, and finals on April 26 at the Miracle Theatre. A total of seven preliminary auditions will take place in locations throughout Miami-Dade, including The Miracle Theatre, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, Miami Arts Studio and City of Miami Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Participants may compete in one individual and one group category only, and those who preregister will be given priority audition times.

Each act will be allotted up to one minute during their preliminary audition performance and two minutes for the semifinal and final-round performance. There will be a maximum of nine winners and one grand prize winner chosen during the finals.

Participation in Young Talent Big Dreams requires parental consent. Performers may preregister online and will be able to audition before nonregistered performers. For detailed information including audition schedule, competition rules and registration forms, please visit www.actorsplayhouse.org. To learn more about The Children's Trust, visit www.thechildrenstrust.org.

YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS PRELIMINARY AUDITIONS

Sunday, January 26, 2020, 3-6 p.m.

THE MIRACLE THEATRE, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Sunday, February 9, 2020, 3-6 p.m.

THE MIRACLE THEATRE, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Sunday, March 15, 2020, 3-6 p.m.

THE MIRACLE THEATRE, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Sunday, March 29, 2020, 1-5 p.m.

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER, 10950 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Saturday, April 4, 2020, 2-6 p.m.

THE MIRACLE THEATRE, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Sunday, April 5, 2020, 2-6 p.m.

MIAMI ARTS STUDIO, 15015 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33185

Saturday, April 18, 2020, 2-6 p.m.

CITY OF MIAMI LITTLE HAITI CULTURAL COMPLEX, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137

YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS SEMIFINALS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Semi-Final 1: 1 p.m.

Semi-Final 2: 7 p.m.

THE MIRACLE THEATRE, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS FINALS

Sponsored by Wells Fargo

Sunday, April 26, 2020, 4 p.m.

THE MIRACLE THEATRE, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134





