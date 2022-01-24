YI Love Jewish to Present THE LINCOLN CONTINENTAL By Kathy Kafer

YI Love Jewish will present their next installment in the YI Love Play Reading Series: "The Lincoln Continental" by Kathy Kafer. The reading will be presented by The Miami Beach Jewish Community Center at the Galbut Family Miami Beach JCC Simkins Family Campus (4221 Pine Tree Dr, Miami Beach, FL, 33140) and is sponsored by the University of Miami's Miller Center and Feldenkreis Program for Contemporary Judaic Studies.



The play tells the story of a father, a daughter and the car that drives their relationship over three decades.



The play reading, which will be presented live and in-person, will star world renowned actor and YI CEO Avi Hoffman; in addition, it will feature Jessica Sanford and will be directed by Tara Weidenfeller. It will be filmed for a later viewing by Mark Ahrens of Heritage Films.

To RSVP for a free ticket at the Miami Beach JCC at 7pm EST February 15, 2022 please click the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/241355810727

YILoveJewish.org