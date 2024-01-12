Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Miami Metro!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Trent Soyster - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lorena Lopez - THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center
Best Direction Of A Musical
Giancarlo rodaz - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht
Best Direction Of A Play
Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre
Best Ensemble
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Caryl Fantel - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company
Best Musical
SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts
Best New Play Or Musical
ALWAYS REMEMBER - FireHaus Projects
Best Performer In A Musical
Irene Gonzalez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Randy Coleman - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company
Best Production of an Opera
TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Frank J. Oliva - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Green - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Toddra Brunson - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lito Becerra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Brévo Theatre
