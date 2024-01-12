Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Trent Soyster - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lorena Lopez - THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center

Best Direction Of A Musical

Giancarlo rodaz - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht

Best Direction Of A Play

Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre

Best Ensemble

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Caryl Fantel - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company

Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts

Best New Play Or Musical

ALWAYS REMEMBER - FireHaus Projects

Best Performer In A Musical

Irene Gonzalez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Randy Coleman - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company

Best Production of an Opera

TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank J. Oliva - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Green - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Toddra Brunson - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lito Becerra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Brévo Theatre