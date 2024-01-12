Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Miami Metro!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Trent SoysterNEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lorena Lopez - THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center

Best Direction Of A Musical
Giancarlo rodaz - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht

Best Direction Of A Play
Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre

Best Ensemble
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Caryl FantelHONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company

Best Musical
SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts

Best New Play Or Musical
ALWAYS REMEMBER - FireHaus Projects

Best Performer In A Musical
Irene Gonzalez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Randy Coleman - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company

Best Production of an Opera
TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Frank J. OlivaTHE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Green - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Toddra Brunson - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lito Becerra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Brévo Theatre



