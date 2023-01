Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Annie Matot - LET'S FALL IN LOVE - Page Family Center for the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: John Lariviere - YOU'RE THE TOP - THE MUSIC OF COLE PORTER - Delray Beach Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jeannie Krouch - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: Tiffany Hosch - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre, Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre, Diego Villada - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Maria Rodaz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company



Runners-Up: Dunia Pacheco - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater, Ellis Tillman - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, ARI FULTON - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Suzanne Dunn - RESPECT - Delray Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre, Sabrina Lynn Gore - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse, Patrick Fitzwater - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co.

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Conor Bagley - NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultural Center



Runners-Up: Layon Gray - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater, David Arisco - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, Jerry K Jensen - FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre



Runners-Up: RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse, NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultutal Center, BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Sonia Buchanan - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: Mitch Ost - THE DAHOMEY WARRRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater, Joseph Naftal - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage, Dean Landhuis - FUN HME - Lake Worth Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Karen Nagy - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: Tony Seepersad - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre, Rick Kaydas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company, Tony Seepersad - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre



Runners-Up: RESPECT - Delray Beach Playhouse, FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre



Runners-Up: THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater, THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT - The Wick Theatre, EDUCATING ASHER - Empire Stage

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Irene Gonzalez - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre



Runners-Up: Eden Gross - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse, Amanda Gomes - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse, Imran Hylton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Ryan Crout - NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultural Center



Runners-Up: Aixa Kendrick - THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater, Dayana Corton - NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultural Center, Lory Reyes - FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre

Best Play

Winner: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre



Runners-Up: THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater, FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre, NOW AND THEN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Cindi Taylor - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: Joel Castillo - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre, Mitch Ost - THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater, Frank J. Oliva - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Andre Lancaster - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: Layon Gray - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater, Eric Green - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre, KAI HARADA - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Lissen Ellington - RESPECT - Delray Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: Jay Hendrix - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co., Sebastian Hernandez - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre, Imran Hylton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Toddra Brunson - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater



Runners-Up: Irene Adjan - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, Carla Zackson-Heller - FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre, Asilia Neilly - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE LITTLE MERMAID JR - Delray Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: ALADDIN JR. - Atea Stage Conservatory, THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT - The Wick Theatre, THE SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Theater Company

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Delray Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: Brévo Theatre, Seminole Theatre, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre