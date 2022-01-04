Tower Theater to Present Oscars 2022 International Feature Shortlist Screening Series

The countdown to the 94th Academy Awards is on! The Oscars have unveiled a shortlist of 15 finalists for the Best International Feature Film category, out of 93 submissions from countries around the world. From January 4 - February 7, Miami Film Festival and Miami-Dade College's (MDC) Tower Theater Miami are proud to present an INTERNATIONAL FEATURE SHORTLIST SCREENING SERIES, featuring big screen theatrical opportunities to view 13 of the contenders at the historic theater in Little Havana. Five of the selections are Miami premieres, the public's first chance to see these great films!

This series adds to the excitement of the previously announced Miami Film Festival-Variety nominee roundtable to be held in March and provides South Floridians with the opportunity to see several of the shortlisted films leading up to the announcement of the Academy Awards nominations on February 8, 2022.

See them all and make your best prediction about which films will receive the five nominations:

Tuesday, Jan 4 - THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD (Norway). The opening night of the series is one of the clear frontrunners. Joachim Trier's film was named Best Foreign Language Film by the New York Film Critics Circle. (6:50pm start time)

Thursday, Jan 6 - A HERO (Iran). Filmmaker Ashgar Farhadi is already a two-time Oscar winner for these previous films, A SEPARATION and THE SALESMAN. (6:50pm start time)

Saturday, Jan 8 - HIVE (Kosovo). Miami Premiere! Winner of multiple awards at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

Tuesday, Jan 11 - LAMB (Iceland). Starring Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo).

Thursday, Jan 13 - THE HAND OF GOD (Italy). Paolo Sorrentino's love letter to his native Naples has an epic sweep.

Saturday, Jan 15 - DRIVE MY CAR (Japan). Miami Premiere! Ryusuke Hamaguchi's stunning film is another clear frontrunner for this year's Oscar. The film has been named Best Picture of the Year by both the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, one of the rare times the two critics groups voted for the same film. (6:00pm start time)

Tuesday, Jan 18 - PRAYERS FOR THE STOLEN (Mexico).

Thursday, Jan 20 - GREAT FREEDOM (Austria).

Saturday, Jan 22 - COMPARTMENT NO. 6 (Finland). Miami Premiere! A moving cinematic experience. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Tuesday, Jan 25 - LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM (Bhutan). Miami Premiere! This beloved feel-good film marks Bhutan's first-ever appearance on the Oscar shortlist.

Thursday, Jan 27 - PLAYGROUND (Belgium). Miami Premiere! In French with English subtitles, presented by TV5 Monde.

Saturday, Jan 29 - I'M YOUR MAN (Germany).

Tuesday, Feb 1 - FLEE (Denmark). Another major frontrunner. An Audience Award runner-up at the recent Miami Film Festival GEMS, and winner of major prizes from Sundance, New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Tickets on sale for all films a minimum of one week prior to their showtime. Tickets range from $12.75 per adult to $5 for members (weekday and weekend pricing vary). MDC's Tower Theater Miami is located at 1508 SW 8th Street. Visit www.towertheatermia.com for showtimes and more information.