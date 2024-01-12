Tony Winner Beth Leavel Opens Aventura Broadway Concert Series

Leavel comes to Aventura direct from performances in January at 54 Below in New York City where she has previously dazzled and delighted sold-out audiences.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Tony Winner Beth Leavel Opens Aventura Broadway Concert Series The City of Aventura begins the 2024 Aventura Broadway Concert Series on a high note with Tony Award winner Beth Leavel on Sunday, January 21 at 7 p.m. 

In addition to receiving Broadway's top award for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone, Leavel received Tony nominations for her roles in The Prom and Baby, It's You. 

One of Broadway's most sought after performers, Leavel originated the roles of June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War and Tess in Crazy For You before recently starring as Miranda Priestly in the Broadway-bound new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada featuring music by Sir Elton John. Additionally, she performed on Broadway in Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein and 42nd Street. 

The 2024 Aventura Broadway Concert Series continues with multiple Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award nominee Judy Kuhn on February 18 and Broadway, TV and film star Melissa Errico on March 10.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages. 




