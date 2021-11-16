Tom Dugan Stars In WIESENTHAL at Mizner Park Cultural Center Next Month

Wiesenthal, written by and starring noted actor/playwright Tom Dugan tells the remarkable true story of Nazi Hunter Simon Wiesenthal. Sometimes referred to as "The Jewish James Bond", Wiesenthal devoted his life to bringing more than 1,100 Nazi war criminals to justice. Dugan will bring this powerful piece of theatre to the Mizner Park Cultural Center from December 3rd through December 5th.

Told with hope, humanity and humor, the play follows Wiesenthal as he addresses a group of visitors on his last day at the Jewish Documentation Center in Vienna. As he reflects on his life and work, Wiesenthal recounts how he faced Hitler's SS; how he endured the loss of family and friends; and how, after liberation day, he began his remarkable journey - tracking down and gathering information on fugitive Nazi war criminals so they could be brought to trial.



Dugan, who was raised Irish Catholic, was inspired to write Wiesenthal by his father, a war veteran and liberator who received the Bronze Battle Star and a Purple Heart for his service in World War II.

There will be audience 'talk backs' after each performance, with a special appearance after the December 4th evening show by long-time Simon Wiesenthal friend and lawyer Marty Rosen. Rosen worked with Wiesenthal for over 30 years, helping with the legalities of bringing many Nazis to justice. When the statute of limitations for Nazi war criminals was about to run out in Germany, Marty travelled to Germany and convinced Chancellor Willy Brandt to abolish it - assuring that for the rest of their lives Nazi war criminals could be chased, caught, and brought to justice.

Wiesenthal enjoyed an extended run Off Broadway, as well as long runs at Rubicon Theatre in Ventura, California, and Theatre 40 in Los Angeles, where the production won the L.A. Drama Critics' Circle Award and was nominated for three Ovation Awards ("Best Actor", "Best Director" and "Best Play"). The show was a Critic's Choice in the L.A. Times and was praised for the "righteous stories here that you will not forget." The Times described Dugan as "authoritative and engaging." The Ventura County Star reviewer called Dugan's performance "remarkable...drawn in unforgettable strokes," and wrote that the play "gives equal weight to the heroic wisdom and wit with which Wiesenthal lived his long and purposeful life." The show was also a Critic's Pick in Backstage, where Dugan's work was called "masterful" and the writing "superlative".

Tom Dugan (Playwright/Actor) Having been honored with nominations for the New York Drama Desk Award, New York Outer Critics Circle Award, Los Angeles Ovation Award, and winning the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Wiesenthal produced by Daryl Roth and directed by Jenny Sullivan, Wiesenthal has enjoyed productions in Israel, India, Australia, Italy, and Mexico. Tom's next piece Tell Him It's Jackie, about former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, was hailed "a stunning accomplishment" by Entertainment Weekly. Mr. Dugan recently premiered Tevye In New York at the Wallis Annenberg in Beverly Hills ("magical" - Los Angeles Times) and will begin a national tour in 2022. Dugan's newest work, a dark comedy called Cemetery Pub will premiere in Los Angeles in 2022.



Tell Him It's Jackie will run at the Mizner Park Cultural Center from December 15 - 19.

The Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center is located at 201 Plaza Real, in Boca Raton (33432)