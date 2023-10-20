The Wick Theatre Launches High School Scholarship And Internship Program

The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton is launching two new scholarships and an internship program for Palm Beach County students who love musical theatre. In honor of the cultural organization's 10th anniversary, The Wick is hosting a competition open to Palm Beach County High School students who demonstrate show stopping talent. In addition, the theatre is taking applications for student interns who possess a prowess in theatre-realm and are interested in learning about the industry across all departments. Two $2,500 scholarships will be awarded, one for dance and one for voice. Application deadline for both the scholarships and internships is December 4, 2023, with the forms and details available at www.thewick.org.

“The Wick has nurtured and mentored so many talented young artists who have graced our stage during the past decade,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Executive Managing Producer. “And now, we are thrilled to establish this scholarship and internship program to support high school students who are pursuing their dreams in the performing arts.”

The scholarship awards are designed to provide financial assistance to students who demonstrate exceptional passion, skill, and dedication to musical theatre. Applicants must provide a video showcasing their talent, according to the rules. Finalists will perform live before an esteemed panel of judges, and the winners will receive the scholarships in compliance with all state laws and will be invited to perform at The Wick's 10th Anniversary Gala on February 16, 2024.

“While two outstanding talents will receive these inaugural scholarships, there are multiple internships available,” said Kimberly Wick. “We are seeking students who demonstrate a high-level of competency and are looking to advance their skill set in the fields of set design, wardrobing, stage management, technical support and more. This will be a unique experience to work in the professional world, while learning from an extraordinary roster of talent.”

Internships offered will be a combination of community service hours and paid work opportunities.

The application and all requirements are available on the website at www.thewick.org. Applications and questions may be sent to talent@thewick.org.



About The Wick:

With over 50 mainstage productions, The Wick Theatre attracts esteemed musical theater professionals, and welcomes stars of film, TV, Broadway and beyond including Cindy Williams, Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams, Sally Struthers, and two former Miss Americas - Susan Powell and Kellye Cash (just to name a few). These productions have not only been commercial successes, regularly selling out their runs, but also critical successes with dozens of Carbonell and Broadway World Awards nominations and wins. Run by self-made entrepreneur Marilynn Wick, The Wick also houses the Tavern at the Wick, a posh gourmet restaurant in the style of the famed Tavern on the Green in NYC. Visit the website to view the menu for this show. New in 2022 is the Museum Club, a state-of-the-art theatrical experience with dazzling 360 degrees projections. This year's exhibit, Ascot, celebrates the history of one of America's greatest musicals, My Fair Lady.