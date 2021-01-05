The Wick Supper Club Announces Billy Stritch, Christine Pedi and More

World-renowned singers are coming to The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton to perform at the Wick Supper Club. Nicolas King, Billy Strich, Anthony Nunziata and Christine Pedi are kicking off the new year with spectacular dinner and show events. All social distancing protocols are in place so everyone can enjoy a night of fine dining and live entertainment. Reserve your seat now at by calling 561-995-2333, tickets are $100 per person, learn more at www.thewick.org.

January 7 - January 9, 2021

Shaking the Blues Away!" is a collection of 'feel good' songs from the worlds of jazz, Broadway, and more, featuring favorites Pick Yourself Up, Mr. Paganini, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, as well as tributes to the great writers of the Great American Songbook.

Nicolas King has been performing since age 4. He was seen first on Broadway in 'Beauty & The Beast', then in 'A Thousand Clowns' opposite Tom Selleck, and 'Hollywood Arms' directed by Hal Prince, all before age 12. Other credits include 8 consecutive annual performances on The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, 'The View', 'Today' show, 'Liza & David', 'Sally Jesse Raphael' and twice on 'The Tonight Show' with Jay Leno.

Other career highlights include originating the role of "Oscar" on Discovery Kids' "Kenny The Shark", as well as over two dozen national Television commercials. His 'Oscar Mayer Lunchables' commercial went international, and won the Golden Marble Award in 1998.

Nicolas went on the road with his mentor Liza Minnelli to perform as her opening act from 2002-2012. The Mabel Mercer Foundation awarded Nicolas their coveted 'Julie Wilson Award' at the 2010 Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center. He's the recipient of the 1995 Talent America Award, 2012 BISTRO Award for Outstanding Performer of the Year, 2015 AMG Heritage Award for Artist of the Year, the winner of the 2019 Legends Award, as well as receiving a Grammy consideration for his latest album, "On Another Note" with jazz great Mike Renzi (available now on CDbaby, Apple iTunes and other music retailers.)

Wick Supper Club - "Billy's Place" starring Billy Stritch

January 28 - January 30, 2021

Billy Strick brings "Billy's Place" to the Wick Theater for three shows only! Billy is an award-winning pianist and singer and known to South Florida audiences for his many solo concert performances and as accompanist and musical director for Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Marilyn Maye and Christine Ebersole to name but a few.

During the pandemic, Billy has created his own weekly Facebook livestream music show called "Billy's Place". Every week, he spotlights a different composer or performer from the Great American Songbook and his shows at the Wick Theater will feature his favorite songs from his over 35 online shows.

Expect to hear music by Cy Coleman, George Gershwin, Barry Manilow, Cole Porter as well as selections from the Brazilian bossa nova canon. He'll also be sharing intimate stories from his varied and wide-ranging career.

Rave reviews are regular for the iconic performer:

A 2018 performance in London prompted the critic for the London Jazz Times to rave, ""Billy Stritch is one of the finest, most entertaining piano players and singers on the planet!"

Paul Broussard of Stage Click Magazine in New Orleans said, "Mr. Stritch gives one hell of a show. He's stylish, sophisticated, and an incredible talent... (his) execution is flawless: he finds power and passion in everything he plays. Music lovers would do themselves a great disservice by missing out on this stellar entertainer."

February 12 - February 14, 2021

Back by popular demand! Globally renowned jazz and pop singer Anthony Nunziata brings his soulful lyrical style to some of the most romantic songs ever written. Get lost in his rich tenor voice as he performs favorites including Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, The Very Thought of You, Unchained Melody, The Prayer, That's Amore, some original pieces and much more. Award-winning pianist Bobby Peaco and jazz saxophonist and protégée Daniel Dickson join Mr. Nunziata for the perfect way to spend Valentine's weekend.

February 19 - February 20, 2021

Christine Pedi, the "Lady of 1000 Voices," first discovered her talent for multiple personalities in the legendary off-Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in Little Me, played Mama Morton in Chicago and appeared in Talk Radio. Off Broadway, credits include Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage and A Broadway Diva Christmas, Jerry's Girls, The Mad Show, My Favorite Year and Newsical: The Musical and recently starred in and co-produced Spamilton: An American Parody. Her cabaret show Great Dames won the New York Bistro & Nitelife Awards and played New York, Los Angeles, London, and South Africa.

Her holiday show, There's No Bizness like Snow Bizness has been a seasonal staple in New York for the past 11 years. She is also the daily host of Sirrius XM radio's On-Broadway playing music of the stage and co-hosts Dueling Divas Seth Rudetsky.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, Florida 33487.