The Wick Kicks Off 10th Season With I LOVE A PIANO! A Rousing Celebration of the Music and Lyrics of Irving Berlin

The Wick Theatre opens the 2023-2024 season with a celebration of its 10th anniversary by bringing back to their stage a beloved musical featuring an extravagant array of Irving Berlin's greatest songs. I Love a Piano, directed by D.J. Salisbury, is the critically acclaimed musical tribute to one of America's greatest composers and lyricists, with beloved songs like “Puttin' on the Ritz,” “There's No Business Like Show Business,” “Anything You Can Do” and “God Bless America.”

Conceived by Ray Roderick and Michael Berkeley, the show captures the American spirit and tells the touching stories that connect us all. I Love a Piano runs October 19-November 12, 2023, with evening shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $94 and are available at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.

“With all new staging and an outstanding roster of performers, we are so excited to revisit this incredible showcase of ballads, dance numbers, novelty tunes, and love songs that defined American popular song for much of the last century,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. “When we first produced this show in 2016, it was at the end of the season, and many patrons missed it. When we asked what productions to stage this year, I Love a Piano was a fan favorite, and we are thrilled to showcase this incredible new production.”

Salisbury has directed and choreographed over 115 shows across the USA and in Bogotá, Colombia. His credits include Les Miserables (LA's Scenie Award - Best Musical), Annie, The Full Monty, Ragtime, The Will Rogers Follies (10 productions!), West Side Story, Drood, Ain't Misbehaving', La Cage Aux Folles, and Man of La Mancha. He's also worked with Broadway masters Tommy Tune, Jeff Calhoun, Jerry Mitchell, and Susan Stroman. This will be the third production of I Love a Piano that he will have directed and choreographed after being part of the premiere staging in Denver.

“Our cast, creative team, and crew have poured their hearts into every vignette, dance, and song. Their skills and artistry honor the enduring power of Irving Berlin's songs that, even decades after their creation, continue to resonate with us, bringing joy, nostalgia, and a sense of unity,” said Salisbury. “It is our hope that you will not only be thoroughly entertained, but that you will also leave the theater with a richer understanding of the profound influence Irving Berlin has had on American popular song.”

The cast includes James Patterson, Tari Kelly, Christine Carlucci, Ryan Matthew Petty, Alex Jorth, and Aaron Bower, with musical direction by Michael Ursua.

About the performers:

James Patterson (Alex) Broadway and National Tours: Gigi (Dufresne), Mary Poppins (Park Keeper); The Drowsy Chaperone; Beauty and the Beast (Beast, Gaston, and Lumiere understudy), Cats (Munkustrap), State Fair. Other credits; Sondheim on Sondheim (Lyric Opera of Kansas City), Max Von Mayerling / Sunset Boulevard (MTC), Brother Jeremiah/Something Rotten (FST), Georges/La Cage Aux Folles (Riverside Theatre, the Pioneer Theatre Company) Don Quixote/Man of La Mancha (Stages St. Louis).

Tari Kelly (Sadie) is a Carbonell Award winning actress for her portrayal of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. Broadway credits: Mr. Saturday Night, Groundhog Day, Something Rotten!, Anything Goes, The Boy from Oz, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Show Boat. National Tours: Anastasia, Little Shop of Horrors, Show Boat and Beauty and the Beast.

Christine Carlucci (Eileen) NYC credits: Radio City Christmas Spectacular, A Class Act, Bare, Two Gents, Pink Floyd's THE WALL. Tours: Shrek (Gingy), Annie, DCL (Belle), USO Show Troupe. Regional favorites: Pippin (Leading Player), First Date (Casey), Mamma Mia (Sophie), Legally Blonde, Escape to Margaritaville, Spelling Bee (Olive x2). Connecticut Outer Critics Circle Award nominee and two-time Ruby Griffith Award winner. This is her debut at The Wick Theatre.

Ryan Matthew Petty (Jim) is thrilled to be making his debut at The Wick Theatre. Some of Ryan's recent credits include La Cage Aux Folles (The Studio Theatre), Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream (Winter Park Playhouse), A Chorus Line (Theatre West End), and Cinderella (Orlando Repertory Theatre).

Alex Jorth* (George) Alex is returning to The Wick Theatre after appearing in numerous previous productions including the 2016 edition of I Love A Piano. As a resident of South Florida, Alex has appeared across the state with such companies as Asolo Rep, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Actors' Playhouse, Palm Beach Dramaworks, freeFall Theatre, Walt Disney World, and others, and is the resident choreographer for the new Broadway at LPAC Series in Lauderhill. Regionally, he has performed in The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, the Footloose National Tour, and at several regional theatres across the country.

Aaron Bower (Ginger) You might remember Bower from The Wick Theatre's last season as Reno in Anything Goes, the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, and Meg in Damn Yankees. Other Wick roles; Tanya/ Mamma Mia, Irene/ Crazy for You, Grace/ Annie, Sarah/ Guys and Dolls, Dorothy Brock/ 42nd St, and many others. She has performed at several theatres in South Florida as well as regionally and toured the States and Europe.

Michael Ursua (Musical Director/Keys) Musical Direction: numerous national tours and regional productions including Memphis (Carbonell nomination), Newsies, Sweeney Todd, Grease, Hello, Dolly! (starring Sally Struthers), Mame (starring Leslie Uggams), La Cage (starring Lee Roy Reams), They're Playing Our Song (starring Andrea McArdle) and others. Directorial credits: Always … Patsy Cline, Sister Act, Peter Pan, Dames at Sea, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, Into the Woods and others. Carbonell nominations for his local performances as Bernadette in Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden (Slow Burn Theatre Co.) and Albin/Zaza in La Cage Aux Folles (MNM Productions). Michael is the Artistic Director of the new Broadway Series at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

With over 50 mainstage productions since its opening, The Wick Theatre attracts esteemed musical theater professionals, and welcomes stars of film, TV, Broadway and beyond, including Cindy Williams, Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams, and Sally Struthers, among others. These productions have not only been commercial successes, regularly selling out their runs, but also critical successes with dozens of Carbonell and Broadway World Awards nominations and wins. Run by self-made entrepreneur Marilynn Wick, The Wick also houses the Tavern at the Wick, a posh gourmet restaurant in the style of the famed Tavern on the Green in NYC, and the newly redesigned Museum Club.

The Museum Club (formerly The Costume Museum at the Wick Theatre), after having undergone a dramatic, high-tech transformation, will host special evening events featuring cocktail service at the new bar, gourmet dining, and nationally acclaimed acts on the venue's cabaret stage. The completely renovated venue boasts 360-degree immersive video experiences, historic costume displays, and a sophisticated, glamorous vibe.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway. Boca Raton, Florida 33487.