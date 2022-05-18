The South Florida Theatre League Announces Return of Unified Auditions

The South Florida Theatre League has announced the return of our Unified Auditions, after pausing them in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unified Auditions allow actors the opportunity to audition for multiple theatre companies at one time. Actors are asked to present a one-minute monologue and up to sixteen bars of a song.

"This is a great opportunity for recent graduates or those who are new to the area to showcase their talents to local directors," said Andie Arthur, the executive director of the South Florida Theatre League. There will be representatives from many local theatre companies including Fantasy Theatre Factory, GableStage, Island City Stage, Lost Girls Theatre, Miami New Drama, New City Players, PPTOPA, Theatre Lab, West Boca Theatre Company, and Zoetic Stage, as well as local freelance directors. More theatre companies will be added to the list as they sign up to participate.

The auditions will be held on Monday June 13 from 5:00 to 10:00 PM at Florida Children's Theatre at Broward College. There is a sign-up form, where actors will be asked how far they are willing to drive if cast, if they're a member of a theatrical union, their time preference, and for their headshot and resume. Actors must be members of the South Florida Theatre League to participate in the auditions.

The League wants to continue the effort to diversify local stages and will be offering scholarship memberships to Actors of Color who want to participate in Unified Auditions. Those memberships are offered on a first come, first served basis. Interested, qualified actors can express their desire for the scholarship membership in the sign-up form.

If actors have any issues with signing up, they should contact Andie Arthur at andie@southfloridatheatre.com. Sign ups for the auditions are processed once a day, every business day.