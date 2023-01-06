The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Celebrates Brightline With Two Special Benefits For Visitors

Mary Csar, Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), today confirmed that in celebration of the recent opening of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station the nonprofit organization is now offering two new special benefits for visitors:

FREE Fun Saturdays for Everyone

Starting tomorrow and on the first Saturday of every month in 2023, The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is offering FREE Fun Saturdays, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 am to 4 pm. Fun activities will include a Museum Hunt for kids with prizes. Whether people of all ages come in a car or on Brightline or by walking, this is the perfect no-cost opportunity to enjoy the museum's exciting and interactive exhibits that document the growth and development of Boca Raton from a small farming town to the sophisticated internationally known city it is today.

$2 Off Admission with a Brightline Ticket

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is also offering a $2 discount off the regular admission to anyone with a Brightline ticket. "This is our way to celebrate both the arrival of Brightline to Boca Raton and to encourage riders to explore all of the wonders-cultural, culinary, and retail-in Downtown Boca," says Csar.

Located just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city's public library, the new Brightline Station is within easy walking-distance or a quick ride to The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432).

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.