The Last Hundred Ensemble to Present Inaugural Concert

The concert will feature the newly formed TLH Ensemble performing a unique program of art music written in the last one hundred years.

May. 28, 2021  

The Last Hundred Ensemble presents its inaugural concert on June 19, 2021 at the Wertheim Performing Arts Center in Miami.

The concert will feature the newly formed TLH Ensemble performing a unique program of art music written in the last one hundred years. TLH Ensemble reflects Miami's diverse populous and their experiences by sourcing multicultural local and global art music and talent.

Inaugural Concert
June 19th, 2021 at 7.30 pm.
Pre-Concert talk at 7 pm.
The Herbert And Nicole Wertheim Performing Art Center
10910 SW 17th ST, Miami, Florida 33199

PROGRAM

*Catalina von Wrangell, Observing Time-Tiempo-Zeit

for flute, violin, harp, guitar, and percussion

** Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon, Flores del Viento III
for soprano, flute, violin and percussion

**Igor Stravinsky, Four Russian Songs
for soprano, flute, harp and guitar

*** Federico Bonacossa, Omaggio a Marinetti
for soprano, harp, electric guitar and percussion

*) World premiere, piece commissioned by TLH Ensemble
**) 50th Anniversary of composer's Death
***) World premiere of the version

Performers

Juan Trigos, Conductor
Daniela D'Ingiullo, soprano
Dmytro Gnativ, flute
Federico Bonacossa, guitar and electric guitar
Laura Sherman, harp
Karli Viña, percussion
Misha Vitenson, violin


