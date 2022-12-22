The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Announces Spring 2023 Performances

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center has announced its 2023 Spring performances beginning with The Machine Performs Pink Floyd on Jan. 14, 2023, followed by a performance of the L'viv National Philharmonic (Jan. 16) and Olujimi Dance: T.W.E.R.K. (Jan. 20 - 22).

"We're thrilled to present a well-rounded spring season of exciting performances, all under our new name," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. "Our international lineup provides opportunities for Miami-Dade families to enjoy special programming, and this spring is no exception."

This spring, programming includes the crowd-pleaser The World of Musicals, which showcases the best of Broadway musicals, and International Guitar Night, which features guitar celebrities performing classical, Roma-inspired jazz, and contemporary guitar solos, duets, and quartets. With local acclaimed favorite Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami revealing a newly commissioned work, "POSSIBLE," by New York-based choreographer William Ervinas as part of their Salon Series, Taj Express exploding with Bollywood sound, and much more, there truly is something for everyone.

The spring 2023 season is capped off by the All Kids Included Family Arts Festival, a multidisciplinary community arts event, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The free event includes interactive arts activities and live performances. Each component of the Family Arts Festival is designed to be accessible, utilizing access technology and offering accommodations such as ASL interpretation, assistive listening, noise-canceling headsets, large print, Braille, audio description, Sensory-Inclusive programs, and a quiet room.

"Expanding event accessibility with partners like All Kids Included furthers our mission," added Mr. Fliss. "The arts are for everyone, and our programming proves it."

Spring shows can be included in the Moss Center's "Build Your Own Subscription" package, which provides discounts of up to 20 percent, exclusive access to select engagements, and additional discounted tickets when subscribers bring a friend.

To build a subscription package or purchase tickets, The Dennis C. Moss Box Office is open in person Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through The Moss Center Box Office in-person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300. For a complete schedule of performances, please see below or visit MossCenter.org.

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $37.50 to $60The New York-based quartet performs a diverse mix of Pink Floyd's extensive 16-album repertoire, complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems.

L'viv National Philharmonic: Direct from Ukraine

Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets available January 3rd; free

The L'viv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, based in the medieval city of L'viv, was officially established on September 27, 1902. The program includes "Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra" by Yevhen Stankovych, "Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16" by Grieg, and "Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92" by Beethoven.

Olujimi Dance Collective: T.W.E.R.K.

Friday, January 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Lab Theater | Tickets are $35

T.W.E.R.K. celebrates the bonds that hold us together. Inspiring dancers strive to uplift the lives of black females with their engaging and thought-provoking performance.

The World of Musicals

Friday, January 20, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $35 to $65 From classics by Rodgers and Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim, to heartrending ballads from Evita, Les Misérables, and Phantom of the Opera and exuberant contemporary favorites from Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia!, and Sister Act II, the show is guaranteed to be an enthralling theatrical journey for the whole family.

International Guitar Night

Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $35 to $47.50

This one-night festival brings together acoustic guitarists from across the world. Each guitarist performs a solo, while sharing their musical creations and weaving a spellbinding story of how they gained success over the years. Special guests include Finnish guitarist Olli Soikelli and Spanish Flamenco master Jesus Guerrero.

Grimmz Fairy Tales

Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 4 p.m.Main Stage | Tickets range from $15 to $20

Two brothers put a modern spin on classic fairy tales with their catchy hip-hop interpretations featuring off-the-chart theatrical effects and captivating dance moves. You will be hooked by their top hits like "Snow White and The Seven Shawties," and their award-winning song, "Break, Cinderella, Break!"

Circa Humans 2.0

Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $27.50 to $47.50; $10 student tickets

Internationally acclaimed Australian acrobats push their bodies to the extreme in a tightly woven choreography that blurs the lines between movement, dance, theatre, and circus. An exhilarating experience for the whole family.

Disney's Winnie the Pooh

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $25 to $45

Bring the whole family to see Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, and Winnie the Pooh in Disney's theatrical hit that brings the magic of the books and movies to life.

John Daversa and Tal Cohen: The Art of Duo

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.

Black Box Theater | Tickets range from $30 to $35

Multi-Grammy award-winning trumpeter John Daversa and acclaimed jazz pianist Tal Cohen share their unique chemistry of spontaneity and improvisation. The performance includes soulful and enchanting melodies with a fresh interpretation of the classic duo format.

U.S. Army Field Band and Chorus

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are free (available February 9th)

Known as the oldest and largest U.S. Army Field Band, this free concert is perfect for all ages. The 65-member band provides a unique musical experience with genres ranging from jazz to Broadway.

Zoppe: An Italian Family Circus

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Lawn | Tickets range from $27 to $50

Join the Zoppé family on an enchanted journey far from the digital age. Escape to a world of crobatics, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, clowns, and lots of audience participation!

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami Salon Series

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Lab Theater | Tickets range from $40 to $60; $10 student tickets

DDTM's spring Salon Series features close-up performances of a newly commissioned work for DDTM, "POSSIBLE," by New York-based choreographer William Ervin.

Step Afrika!

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $20 to $35; $5 student tickets through CultureShockMiami.com Step Afrika! is the first professional dance company dedicated to the tradition of stepping - historically performed by African American fraternities and sororities to express love and pride for their organizations. Step Afrika! expands the aesthetic possibilities of stepping by combining live music, technology, and storytelling.

DREAMERS featuring Magos Herrera and Brooklyn Rider

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $37.50 to $65

Mexican-born jazz singer, Magos Herrera, joins the famed string quartet, Brooklyn Rider, to celebrate artists who challenged the brutal regimes in Latin America. The DREAMERS speak against injustice, using their musical talents to defy oppression and keep hope alive.

LP And The Vinyl: Blues to Beatles to Bowie

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Black Box Theater | Tickets range from $30 to $35

World-touring group LP And The Vinyl takes you back in time and brings a night filled with reimagined jazz pieces, including hits by The Beatles, David Bowie, and Stevie Wonder.

TAJ Express - The Bollywood Jukebox

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $35 to $79

The Bollywood Jukebox explodes with the sounds of India and its Tinseltown, Bollywood. The performance features colorful and vibrant Bollywood hits blended with classic, traditional, retro, modern, and disco music. The Bollywood Jukebox tells the story of a young composer named Shankar and showcases vibrant costumes, stunning choreography, electrifying music, and raw energy.

Love Canon

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $37.50 to $55

Debuting at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart, Love Canon puts together a mix of classic hits from the '80s and '90s, including the likes of Billy Joel, Depeche Mode, Peter Gabriel, and many more.

Melody of Rhythm: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, & Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $46 to $80Experience what happens when the most creative banjo virtuoso of our time, Béla Fleck, teams up with the greatest living player of the tabla, Zakir Hussain, and acclaimed virtuoso of the classical bass, Edgar Meyer. Combine them with a special guest, the great Indian flutist Rakesh Chaurasia, and the magic of improvisation, and you have a show with some of the most remarkable music ever played.

All Kids Included Family Arts Festival 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are free

Join the annual All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival, which returns for its 17th year. The AKI Festival is a FREE innovative, multidisciplinary community arts festival for children and families with and without disabilities, and features a district-wide student art competition, student field trips, and a community festival day filled with interactive arts activities, live performances, giveaways, and community resources for caregivers.