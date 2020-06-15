The Carbonell Awards Announces Virtual Awards Ceremony on August 3

Donald R. Walters, Esq., board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, today announced that the 44th awards ceremony will now be virtual and available for viewing on the Carbonell's Facebook page and website, graciously hosted through the YouTube Channel of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. It will be streamed at 7:30 pm on Monday, August 3. The original awards ceremony-scheduled for April 6-was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"While the Carbonell Awards was very much looking forward to holding our first ceremony at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, we are determined to present a fun and exciting event virtually, where we can publicly celebrate some very talented performers, directors, designers and theatre companies, even in today's socially distanced environment," says Walters.

The virtual ceremony is being produced by Fantel Music, including Carbonell Award winner Caryl Fantel, who has been part of the award show's production team for 12 years and is a two-time Silver Palm Award-winning music director, pianist and vocal coach; and her daughter. Alyssa Fantel, an actress, acting coach and award-winning playwright.

The ceremony will be viewable as of 7:30 pm on August 3 via:

+ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CarbonellAwardsInc/

+ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwYGa-RlNvCuRe34c0TxntA

For the upcoming Carbonell Awards, Palm Beach Dramaworks shows earned a record-breaking 29 nominations overall, the most of any theater in the tri-county region. Zoetic Stage received 20 nominations, the most for any theater in Miami-Dade County, and Slow Burn Theatre Company in Fort Lauderdale earned 12 nominations, the most of any theater in Broward County. Out of more than 80 shows that opened in 2019 at regional theaters, 62 were eligible for nominations.

Carbonell Awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories, featuring 100 different nominations. Four special honors, including the prestigious George Abbott Award, will also be presented. For a complete list of this year's nominees, please visit https://carbonellawards.org/news/44th-annual-carbonell-award-nominations/.

Another highlight of the virtual ceremony will be the awarding of the 2020 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships to Skye Alyssa Friedman (Palm Beach County, $3,000), Jeremy Fuentes (Broward County, $2,000) and Amaris Rios (Miami-Dade County, $1,000).

More details about this year's Virtual Carbonell Awards Ceremony will be announced soon, and will be available on www.carbonellawards.org.

