The COIL-ture Freedom Festival Comes to Little Haiti This Week

The COIL-ture Freedom Festival is a platform that will entertain, educate and uplift collective spirits during Miami Art Week & Art Basel.

Art is where one can imagine what change looks and feels like. As the 2021 Miami Art Week and Art Basel kick-off, Natural Trendsetters and My Royal Coils Healthy Hair product line will showcase the art of coils as one of the art world anchors, which helps contribute to the celebration of cultural identity in the art world. Black Hair has played a significant role in the lives of black people throughout history. It's deeply rooted in Black culture. The first annual COIL-ture Freedom Festival will celebrate that narrative on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137, from 11 AM to 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://coilturefreedomfestival.com/. Natural Trendsetters' commitment to global arts, culture, and community has been a narrative that they have stayed true to for 24 years.

The COIL-ture Freedom Festival is a family-inspired event with a menu of activities that includes a day of art, food, fashion, beauty, business, creative and community-driven conversations, powerful stories, and culturally inspired Hair art designed by the Natural Trend Setters style team.

After 25 years of professionally styling, maintaining and nurturing coily, kinky and curly hair. Natural Trend Setters Salon owners, Simone & Trudy Hylton introduce My Royal Coils Healthy Hair Care Products. Their signature "OMG" approach blends oils, mousse and gel to address the unique styling needs of various hair textures. Their carbon & mint shampoo and conditioner, herbal hair and scalp pomade, hair & scalp booster and leave-in conditioner, nurtures the hair and scalp; creating a healthy atmosphere for the hair and scalp to thrive while wearing fabulous styles! Their clients have urged them to share these secrets for years. They are now available online and select beauty supply stores!

"Black Hair has always represented a symbol of revolution. With the passing of the "Crown Act" to more black people celebrating and embracing their natural hair, we thought we would showcase how black hair is still an object of creative and artistic expression. Our Royal Coils Natural Hair Care was created, with a focus of creating a healthy hair care system that heals, repairs, and strengthens your coils.We hope that our attendees will leave empowered and enlightened", states Simon Hylton-co-founder Natural Trendsetters and My Coils Healthy Hair Products.