The Broward Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2022 Summer Theater Camps

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Performance Project School of the Arts have opened enrollment for Summer Theater Camp 2022 at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center at the Broward Center, the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center in Miami-Dade and at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center at Nova Southeastern University.

Under the direction of The Performance Project School of the Arts' Executive Director Nina Felice, campers gain hands-on experience in musical theater, acting, dance, voice and technical production in camps created for different ages and experience levels. Each camp session, regardless of location, will culminate in a live performance on a professional stage at the Broward Center and each camper will receive a Summer Theater Camp 2022 t-shirt and cast photo.

Group A Camp, for children between ages 7 to 9, offers classes in acting, singing, dance and arts and crafts. Group B Camp, designed for kids ages 10 to 13, features intermediate classes in acting, singing, dance and technical production. Group B Camp is also open to ages 10-14 in Aventura. Group C Camp, for teens ages 13 to 18 with a moderate amount of theater training, explores voice and diction, character analysis, scene study, dialects, styles and methods.

Young Professionals Camp, for teens ages 13-18, is open for enrollment by audition only for campers with previous experience, and campers must participate in a full seven-day, four-week program.

Camps are held Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuition for all camps is $925 per session with sibling and multi-session discounts available. Early camp hours are available from 8 to 9 a.m. for $50 per session or $5 per day; after camp hours are available from 4 to 6 p.m. for $100 per session or $10 per day; or both before and after camp for $150 per session.

Broward Center camps

Session 1 from June 13 - July 8 will offer the Group A, B and Young Professionals Camp, with Group A performing Disney's My Son Pinocchio Jr., Group B presenting Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr. and the Young Professional Camp performing Disney's Frozen Jr.

In Session II from July 11 - Aug. 5, Group A, B and C camps will be offered with each camp performing, respectively, Disney's Moana Jr., Shrek The Musical Jr. and Something Rotten.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center camps

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center will be offering Group A and B Camps in two sessions: June 27-July 22 and July 25 - August 19. Group A Camp will perform Disney's My Son Pinocchio Jr. in Session 1 and Disney's Moana Jr. in Session II. Camp B will present Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr. in the first session and Shrek The Musical Jr. in the second session.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

The Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center camps

Session 1 from June 20 - July 15 will offer three camp options with Group A (Disney's My Son Pinocchio Jr.), Group B (Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr.) and Young Professional Camp (Disney's Frozen Jr.).

In Session II from July 18 - Aug 12, the three camp options will be Group A (Disney's Moana Jr.),

Group B (Shrek The Musical Jr.) and Group C (Something Rotten).

The Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center is located on the Nova Southeastern University campus at 3100 Ray Ferrero Junior Boulevard in Davie.

Summer Camp internships available

A variety of internships are available from teacher and teaching assistants to theater administration, stage management, theater technician, photographer and videographer. Positions are volunteer with the availability of a small stipend based on experience. More information and an application is available online at BrowardCenter.org/internship-summer-camp.

Three ways to register

Registration for Summer Camp is available online at the BrowardCenter.org/EducationPrograms/Camp, by phone at 954.414.6904 or by emailing registrar@browardcenter.org.



The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter and Facebook.com/BrowardCenterEducation, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe to our channel at Youtube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.

The Broward Center 2021/2022 season is generously underwritten by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Bank of America, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, MasterCard and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are proud sponsors of the Broward Center. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.