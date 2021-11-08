The Adrienne Arsht Center, Frost School of Music and the Lowe Art Museum Present PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade Count, the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami and the Lowe Art Museum will co-present PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION, featuring the Frost Symphony Orchestra conducted by world-renowned Maestro Gerard Schwarz (@maestroschwarz). The immersive evening of music and art will take place on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Knight Concert Hall as part of Miami Art Week 2021.

Tickets for PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION are $25, $35, $50, $65, $95 and may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

Modest Mussorgsky'S PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION is a musical work in 10 movements inspired by specific artworks featured in a posthumous show the Russian composer visited of more than 400 paintings and drawings by his close friend, architect and artist Viktor Hartmann, who died in 1873. Composed in 1874, it was orchestrated by Maurice Ravel n 1922. In this dynamic presentation, the work's 10 movements and "promenades" will be paired with more than 50 projected images created by leading contemporary artists (Doug Argue, Omar Ba, María Magdalena Campos-Pons, Claudia DeMonte, Juan Roberto Diago, Michele Oka Doner, Carlos Estévez, Karen LaMonte, Yassi Mazandi, Ed McGowin, Gladys Nilsson, Virgil Ortiz, Carlos Quintana, Alexis Rockman, Arthur Simms, and Agnieszka Traczewska) as well as key works from the Lowe's permanent collection. The movements, with some followed by a promenade include:

The Gnome The Old Castle Tuileries Cattle Ballet of Unhatched Chicks Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuyle The Marketplace at Limoges Catacombs/Roman Tombs The Hut on Fowl's Legs The Great Gate at Kiev

The evening also includes music by Aaron Copland, Julia Perry and others.

"The Frost School of Music is excited to be presenting this important composition in collaboration with the Lowe Art Museum and the Adrienne Arsht Center, and particularly excited it will coincide with one of Miami's most important events of the season, Art Basel,

states Gerard Schwarz, distinguished professor of Music, Conducting and Orchestral Studies and music director of the Frost Symphony Orchestra. "This promises to be a thrilling evening combining music, performed by the esteemed Frost Symphony Orchestra with an extraordinary visual aspect that will enhance the audience's appreciation of Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky's famed work 'Pictures at an Exhibition,"

"The Arsht Center is committed to the continued partnership with the Frost School of Music. We celebrate the artistry of Maestro Gerard Schwarz and the Frost Symphony Orchestra, and look forward to future collaborations," says Liz Wallace, vice president of programming at the Arsht Center.

Maestro Gerard Schwarz is a renowned interpreter of 19th century German, Austrian and Russian repertoire, in addition to his noted work with contemporary American composers. Internationally recognized for his moving performances, innovative programming and extensive catalogue of recordings. In his nearly five decades as a respected classical musician and conductor, Schwarz has received hundreds of honors and accolades including Emmy Awards, GRAMMY nominations, ASCAP Awards, and the Ditson Conductor's Award. He was the first American named Conductor of the Year by Musical America and has received numerous honorary doctorates.

"This collaboration highlights not only two of the jewels in the University of Miami's arts crown, it is also a forceful reminder of the capacity of music and the painted image to ground us, to move us, and to bring us closer to ourselves and to one another. The words of the British philosopher and writer Roger Scurton are fitting here: 'Art and music shine a light of meaning on ordinary life, and through them we are able to confront the things that trouble us and to find consolation and peace in their presence,'" says Jill Deupi, Beaux Arts director and chief curator at the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami.

The Arsht Center remains deeply committed to the health and peace of mind of our guests, artists and staff. Based on guidance from national and local health officials, masks and proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test are required. Guests may volunteer proof of vaccination in lieu of a negative test. Learn more here. This event will be seated at full capacity. We will also maintain enhanced cleaning, sanitation and air filtration procedures. Any policy changes will be sent directly to ticketholders and updated regularly at arshtcenter.org/covid-19.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.