THE WOLVES Comes to the Adrienne Arsht Center

Zoetic Stage (@ZoeticStageMIA) and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@ArshtCenter) are proud to present the South Florida premiere of THE WOLVES, a Pulitzer Prize finalist by Sarah DeLappe. Playing October 31 - November 17, 2019 in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater (Ziff Ballet Opera House), THE WOLVES opens Zoetic Stage's 2019-2020 season and the Arsht Center's 2019-2020 Theater Up Close Series.

The Arsht Center's 2019-2020 THEATER UP CLOSE SERIES is generously supported by Adrianne and Jerry L. Cohen, and WLRN.





