THE WOLVES Comes to the Adrienne Arsht Center
Zoetic Stage (@ZoeticStageMIA) and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@ArshtCenter) are proud to present the South Florida premiere of THE WOLVES, a Pulitzer Prize finalist by Sarah DeLappe. Playing October 31 - November 17, 2019 in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater (Ziff Ballet Opera House), THE WOLVES opens Zoetic Stage's 2019-2020 season and the Arsht Center's 2019-2020 Theater Up Close Series.
Tickets to THE WOLVES are $50, $55*. Tickets may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.
Directed by Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer, THE WOLVES centers on the lives and experiences of nine high school girls through their weekly Saturday morning pre-game soccer warmups, using their team and relationships as a metaphor for survival in 21st Century America. Personalities and backgrounds clash, as these young women navigate the bumpy terrain of teenage life in America today. This stunning new work, highly theatrical and still true to life, is one of the most anticipated titles in the current American theater season. THE WOLVES is hailed by The New York Times as one of the "25 Best American Plays Since Angels in America."
THE WOLVES features a local cast including Cynthia Bonacum, Katherine Burns, Harley DelCogliano, Elena Maria Garcia, Tuesline Jean-Baptiste, Paloma Leite, Lisa Naso, Rachel O'Hara and Laura Plyler.
The play's creative team features scenic design by Natalie Taveras, lighting design by Rebecca Montero, costume design by Marina Pareja, sound design by Matt Corey, properties design by Jodi Dellaventura, wardrobe supervision by Debbie Richardson, and technical direction by BJ Duncan. Amy Rauchwerger is Zoetic Stage's resident stage manager, and Vanessa McCloskey is the assistant stage manager.
The Arsht Center's 2019-2020 THEATER UP CLOSE SERIES is generously supported by Adrianne and Jerry L. Cohen, and WLRN.