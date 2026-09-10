THE PLAYHOUSE FAMILY SERIES to Launch at Lake Worth Playhouse

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The Lake Worth Playhouse has announced the launch of its brand-new theatrical initiative, The Playhouse Family Series, proudly sponsored by Winward Risk Managers. This creative family series is designed to introduce young children to the magic of live performance through captivating, high-energy weekend productions.

Specially crafted for kids ages 5–11, each production in the series features vibrant storytelling and interactive theatrical adventures. To accommodate young attention spans, every performance lasts just under an hour, making it the perfect weekend outing for families looking to build unforgettable memories together.

Thanks to the generous support of Winward Risk Managers, ticket prices are intentionally kept low to ensure the arts remain accessible to every family in the community.

'We are incredibly grateful to Winward Risk Managers for partnering with us to bring this series to life,' said Shoshana Davidowitz, Executive Director. 'Their sponsorship allows us to break down financial barriers, ensuring that high-quality, interactive theatre is accessible to all families in our community. We look forward to welcoming a new generation of theatergoers to our historic venue.'

PERFORMANCE DETAILS & TICKETING

Target Audience: Perfect for children aged 5–11 and their families.

Duration: All productions run under 60 minutes with no intermission.

Schedule: Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 11 AM and Saturday, May 1, 2027 at 11 AM.

Location: Lake Worth Playhouse, Lake Worth Beach, FL.

Tickets: $15 (Lap kids 2 and under free)

The series opens on December 12, 2026 at 11 AM with The Magnificent Circus Mystery: A Holiday Adventure.

A mysterious gift. An old circus book. A hat once belonging to Harry Houdini. And a Christmas Eve mystery that's been waiting 100 years to be solved...

When a mysterious package appears, Page Turner and Kenny discover clues connected to a circus performer who mysteriously disappeared on Christmas Eve 1926.

But solving this mystery will take more than a few clues. With the help of Page Turner's magical Once Upon a Time Machine, the entire audience becomes part of the adventure.

Packed with holiday magic, juggling, unicycling, physical comedy, and tons of audience participation, The Magnificent Circus Mystery: A Holiday Adventure is an interactive story experience where kids, parents, and grandparents don't just watch the story... they help create it.

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