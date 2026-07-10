IN THE HEIGHTS To Play Lake Worth Playhouse

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. Sign Up

In the Heights opens at Lake Worth Playhouse on Friday, July 17. The theater promises that audiences won't just experience a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical—they'll witness a story that resonates deeply with many of the artists bringing it to life.

Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights celebrates the vibrant neighborhood of Washington Heights, where generations of families build lives, pursue dreams, and support one another. Long before Hamilton, Miranda's first Broadway musical introduced audiences to a community bound together by resilience, hope, and the belief that home is more than a place—it's the people who surround you.

The production launches Lake Worth Playhouse's 74th Main Stage Season, bringing one of Broadway's most celebrated contemporary musicals to downtown Lake Worth Beach. Filled with vibrant music, high-energy choreography, and unforgettable characters, In the Heights is a joyful celebration of family, culture, and community.

For many members of the cast, the story is deeply personal. Several performers draw on their own Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Latin American heritage, while others describe the production as a tribute to parents and grandparents whose sacrifices created new opportunities for future generations.

“At its core, In the Heights is about community,” said Artistic Director Daniel Eilola. “It's about the people who know your name, the sacrifices families make for one another, and the dreams that connect us across generations.”

Directed by Debi Marcucci, with Music Director Rachal Solomon and Choreographer Kassie Meiler, the production blends vibrant choreography, live music, and Latin rhythms into a joyful theatrical experience.

Audiences can expect beloved musical numbers including “Breathe,” “96,000,” “Paciencia y Fe,” “Carnaval del Barrio,” and the iconic title song, all performed by a talented South Florida cast led by Giuseppe Fusca as Usnavi, Jessie Dez-Gomez as Nina, Aaron Bravo as Kevin, Mela Sheppard as Camila, Susy Díaz as Abuela Claudia, Evans Fuerst as Benny, Yair D. Román-González as Sonny, Camila Peña Colina as Vanessa, Jasarie Mercedes as Daniela, Gabriella Giardina as Carla, Mark Parello Jr. as Piragua Guy, and Luca Zayas as Graffiti Pete, all supported by a talented ensemble of performers.

Performances will run July 17 - August 2 at Lake Worth Playhouse located at 713 Lake Avenue Lake Worth Beach, FL. Tickets can be purchased on the theater's website or by calling (561) 586-6410.

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...