THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, THE ADDAMS FAMILY & More Announced For Barn Theatre's 54th Season For 2024/2025

The Barn Theatre has announced its 54th season for 2024/2025. Productions include The Play That Goes Wrong (September 5th-22nd, 2024), The Addams Family Musical (November 7th-24th, 2024), 9-5 The Musical (January 9th-26, 2025), Bye Bye Birdie (March 13th-30th, 2025), and Into the Woods (May 15th-June 1st, 2025).

The summer musical is Saturday Night Fever, on stage from July 10th through 27th, 2025.

Season tickets will be on sale this Spring followed by individual show tickets. Audition dates for all Season 54 shows will be announced soon. The Barn Theatre is accepting applications for directors for the following shows: The Addams Family Musical, 9 to 5 The Musical, and our summer musical, Saturday Night Fever.

The Barn Theatre, established in 1967 by the Martin County Players, became Martin County's first Community Theatre following its separation from the school system and overcoming censorship challenges. The transformation of a barn on the Bussert Rose Farm into a theatre was accomplished through community donations and volunteer labor, opening in January 1971 with the play "I Do, I Do." Over the years, the theatre has undergone numerous upgrades to improve facilities and accessibility, maintaining its original mission of volunteerism and community involvement.

Today, The Barn Theatre continues to offer a range of theatrical productions, including six full musicals or plays each season, alongside special events, all supported by an all-volunteer cast and crew. The theatre's evolution from its renegade beginnings to a community cornerstone exemplifies its commitment to providing a space for creative expression and audience engagement.