Symphony Of The Americas Performs SYMPHONIC FIREWORKS: BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH Conducted By Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo

After two sold out performances of "Symphony Pops" Curtain Up! The Music of John Williams (The Season opener Oct.1 and Oct. 3), Symphony of the Americas follows with a "Symphony Classics" performance, Symphonic Fireworks.

Conducted by Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo, The Symphony will perform Jean Sibelius' "Valse Triste" op. 44, N. 1, Franz Liszt's "Preludes" S. 97, and the masterpiece of the classical era, Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, a triumph of human spirit and resilience.

When Ludwig van Beethoven started his Fifth Symphony, he was aware that he was going deaf. Beethoven's Fifth is raw emotion and sheer power, making it the world's most recognizable symphonic work and one of the most frequently played symphonies.

Hungarian composer, virtuoso pianist, conductor, and teacher of the Romantic period, Franz Liszt's "Preludes" S. 97 is the third of Franz Liszt's thirteen symphonic poems.

Finnish Composer, Jean Sibelius' "Valse Triste" op. 44, N. 1 was composed for his brother-in-law's play Kuolema (Death), but became well known as a concert piece and remains one of Sibelius' signature pieces.

Performances will be presented in The Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for Performing Arts, located at 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.

Two evening performances are scheduled; Tuesday Oct. 31 and Wed. Nov.1 2023. Both performances at 7:45 p.m.

Individual tickets range from $35 to $75, and can be purchased in advance online at Click Here, or Broward Center Box Office: 954.462.0222.

Symphony of the Americas enters its 36th season in the 2023-2024 concert series. Symphony of the Americas is a beloved cultural institution, enriching the communities of South Florida & The Americas for decades. It is essential to recognize the immense cultural and artistic significance of Symphony of the Americas. It serves as a beacon of artistic excellence, providing a platform for our musicians and a venue for the cultivation of their craft. The Symphony is not only a showcase of virtuosic performers, but also serves as a vital resource for aspiring musicians. Symphony of the Americas performed the inaugural concerts of the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in 1991.

Symphony of the Americas has long-established roots and partnerships between South and Central America, and its home of South Florida. Symphony of the Americas is The Americas' Symphonic Cultural Voice. Symphony of the Americas is committed to serving South Florida's multicultural population with diverse programming - a cultural crossroads of music, ranging from classics, Tango, and jazz to Broadway. The concert seasons have featured guest artists including: award-winning bandoneon player and composer from Argentina Juan Pablo Jofre, acclaimed Spanish-born violinist Francisco Fullana, guitarist Rafael Aguirre, Emmy Award-winner and Tony nominated actress, singer and recording artist, Liz Callaway, among many others.