Symphony Of The Americas Performs SYMPHONIC FIREWORKS: BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH Conducted By Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo

Performances will be presented in The Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for Performing Arts.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Zoetic Stage, Maltz Jupiter Theatre & More Nominated for Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 Season Photo 2 Zoetic Stage, Maltz Jupiter Theatre & More Nominated for Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 Season
Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro Photo 3 Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Symphony Of The Americas Performs SYMPHONIC FIREWORKS: BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH Conducted By Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo

Symphony Of The Americas Performs SYMPHONIC FIREWORKS: BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH Conducted By Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo

After two sold out performances of "Symphony Pops" Curtain Up! The Music of John Williams (The Season opener Oct.1 and Oct. 3), Symphony of the Americas follows with a "Symphony Classics" performance, Symphonic Fireworks.

Conducted by Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo, The Symphony will perform Jean Sibelius' "Valse Triste" op. 44, N. 1, Franz Liszt's "Preludes" S. 97, and the masterpiece of the classical era, Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, a triumph of human spirit and resilience.

When Ludwig van Beethoven started his Fifth Symphony, he was aware that he was going deaf. Beethoven's Fifth is raw emotion and sheer power, making it the world's most recognizable symphonic work and one of the most frequently played symphonies.

Hungarian composer, virtuoso pianist, conductor, and teacher of the Romantic period, Franz Liszt's "Preludes" S. 97 is the third of Franz Liszt's thirteen symphonic poems.

Finnish Composer, Jean Sibelius' "Valse Triste" op. 44, N. 1 was composed for his brother-in-law's play Kuolema (Death), but became well known as a concert piece and remains one of Sibelius' signature pieces.

Performances will be presented in The Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for Performing Arts, located at 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.

Two evening performances are scheduled; Tuesday Oct. 31 and Wed. Nov.1 2023. Both performances at 7:45 p.m.

Individual tickets range from $35 to $75, and can be purchased in advance online at Click Here, or Broward Center Box Office: 954.462.0222.

Symphony of the Americas enters its 36th season in the 2023-2024 concert series. Symphony of the Americas is a beloved cultural institution, enriching the communities of South Florida & The Americas for decades. It is essential to recognize the immense cultural and artistic significance of Symphony of the Americas. It serves as a beacon of artistic excellence, providing a platform for our musicians and a venue for the cultivation of their craft. The Symphony is not only a showcase of virtuosic performers, but also serves as a vital resource for aspiring musicians. Symphony of the Americas performed the inaugural concerts of the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in 1991.

Symphony of the Americas has long-established roots and partnerships between South and Central America, and its home of South Florida. Symphony of the Americas is The Americas' Symphonic Cultural Voice. Symphony of the Americas is committed to serving South Florida's multicultural population with diverse programming - a cultural crossroads of music, ranging from classics, Tango, and jazz to Broadway. The concert seasons have featured guest artists including: award-winning bandoneon player and composer from Argentina Juan Pablo Jofre, acclaimed Spanish-born violinist Francisco Fullana, guitarist Rafael Aguirre, Emmy Award-winner and Tony nominated actress, singer and recording artist, Liz Callaway, among many others.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
NSU Art Museum Reveals New Acquisitions Photo
NSU Art Museum Reveals New Acquisitions

NSU Art Museum has revealed new acquisitions by South Florida artists Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, Kandy G Lopez, and Dimithry Victor, furthering their dedication to supporting emerging talent. Find press release and artist images here.

2
Saint-Saëns Egyptian and Schuberts The Great Launch South Florida Symphony Orche Photo
Saint-Saëns' 'Egyptian' and Schubert's 'The Great' Launch South Florida Symphony Orchestra's 2023/24 Season

SAINT-SAËNS’ “EGYPTIAN” AND SCHUBERT’S “THE GREAT” launch South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s 2023/24 season. Guest Pianist Tao Lin performs on November 8 in Fort Lauderdale and November 12 in Miami Beach.

3
Philadelphia Orchestra Members Collaborate with Young Musicians in Miami Winter Program Photo
Philadelphia Orchestra Members Collaborate with Young Musicians in Miami Winter Program

Discover the prestigious Philadelphia International Music Festival's 'Music in the Mansion' Solo Performance Intensive in Miami. Young musicians can attend this specialized program from December 28, 2023, to January 2, 2024, to receive training from members of The Philadelphia Orchestra. Limited spots available.

4
Dimensions Dance Theatre Opens 2023-24 Season in November Photo
Dimensions Dance Theatre Opens 2023-24 Season in November

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) opens its 2023-24 Fall Season with a vivacious Latin-inspired show at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m. Learn more about the upcoming show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evil Dead The Musical
Shuler Stage (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents: To Die For
BOWNE'S LAB (12/02-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
Miami Theater Center (1/27-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton (Philip Company)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (4/10-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beyond Sonorism: Miami Art Week/Art Basel Exhibition
Etra Fine Art (12/03-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clark Gable Slept Here
The Foundry (9/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (12/05-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crazy for You
Lynn University - World Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LIGHTS, CAMERA, MURDER!
Actors Community Theatre of Davie & Mystery on the Menu (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHROMA 2023
Lucid Design District (12/05-12/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You