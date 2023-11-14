Sutton Foster, Jeremy Jordan, and More Set For the Broadway Concert Series at the Broward Center

Curtain up as The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker Playhouse unveil the Broadway Concert Series featuring some of the most sought-after talents in musical theater today.

Experience an unforgettable evening in the Broadway Concert Series as Tony® Award-winner Levi Kreis presents Home for The Holidays in the intimate Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center Friday, December 1 at 8 p.m. Delivering a seamless blend of jazz, gospel, country and rockabilly, Kreis gives a fresh and unique perspective to a flawless collection of Christmas classics and holiday favorites. From uproarious storytelling to soul-stirring renditions, Kreis will leave you laughing, crying, and filled with the spirit of the season. Don't miss this extraordinary evening from one of Broadway's finest.

Tony Award®-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster returns to The Parker with Christmas Time Is Here! on Tuesday, December 19 at 8 p.m. One of her generation's most celebrated Broadway actresses, Foster will sing a collection of songs that includes a mixture of holiday classics and her own personal holiday favorites. She won two Tony Awards® for her performances in Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie in addition to her Broadway starring roles in Violet, Young Frankenstein, Shrek the Musical and The Music Man. In addition to her work on stage, Foster is known for her performances on television, including the hit series Younger, Bunheads, The Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Celebrated singer and actress Jessica Vosk takes the stage at The Parker on Sunday, January 21 at 7 p.m. On Broadway, she performed the role of Elphaba in Wicked for two years and recreated the role of Fruma Sarah in the recent revival of Fiddler on the Roof as well as appearing in Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show entitled My Golden Age. She also starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. Vosk starred in New York City Ballet's Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle. She will be accompanied by Grammy- and Emmy Award-winner John McDaniel, who was seen leading the band on the Rosie O'Donnell show for its entire six year run. Vosk will also be presenting a vocal master class in The JM Family Studio at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center on the Broward Center campus Saturday, January 20 from 4 – 6 p.m. She will share her expertise in one-on-one coaching sessions with local performers and students. A limited number of observer tickets are available for $25. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Broward Center and Mark Cortale present two stars of Lin Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights and Hamilton as Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz perform at The Parker on Saturday, February 17 at 8 p.m. After making her Broadway debut in Aida in 2001, Gonzalez has played many notable roles on Broadway including Elphaba in Wicked and Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. She originated the role of Nina Rosario in In the Heights on Broadway and enchanted audiences with her sweet yet fierce performance that resonated so deeply with many first-generation college students. A New York native, Muñoz made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of In the Heights where he understudied Lin Manuel Miranda before eventually assuming the role of Usnavi. History repeated itself when Hamilton opened on Broadway and Muñoz served as the Hamilton alternate for Miranda in select shows before taking on the title role for two years and garnering glowing reviews.

The Broward Center and Mark Cortale present stage, film and TV star Jeremy Jordan at The Parker on Sunday, March 24 at 7 p.m. Jordan earned a 2012 Best Leading Actor in a Musical Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies and a Theatre World Award for his portrayal of Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde. He has also been seen in Waitress, Rock of Ages, West Side Story, American Son, Finding Neverland and Little Shop of Horrors. On television, he's portrayed Jimmy Collins in NBC's Smash and Winn Schott on the CW series Supergirl. He starred in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years opposite Anna Kendrick. He made his solo Carnegie Hall debut in October 2019 and performs with his band, Age of Madness. Jordan’s many honors include nominations from the Grammy® Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards and The Astaire Awards.

Spend an intimate evening with the entertainer Time magazine called “one of the three most fun people in show business,” as Alan Cumming: Uncut comes to The Parker on Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m. Cumming has performed in concert halls across the globe, including the Sydney Opera House, the London Palladium, the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall. In his eclectic career, he's played the Emcee in Cabaret in the West End and on Broadway, God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, Hamlet and all the parts in Macbeth. His most recent projects include creating a dance theater piece about the Scottish bard Robert Burns, lip-synching the protagonist in a documentary, directing a podcast series about a sperm bank heist, playing a gangster opposite Liam Neason in a Neil Jordan film, curating a cabaret festival in Australia and recording a duet with a Gaelic rapper. This event contains adult language or content.

