Sunflower Creative Arts Spring Garden Party to Take Place in Delray Beach

Tomorrow (Saturday, March 25), an intimate dinner party will be held to benefit Sunflower Creative Arts, a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to empowering children and families to be confident, creative, and compassionate through Play, Nature, and the Arts. For more information about Sunflower, please visit: sunflowercreativearts.org.

The event will take place in a beautiful garden setting and feature fine food and live music by Jill and Rich Switzer - named the "First Couple of the Great American Songbook" by The Palm Beach Post. All proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting Sunflower's mission of providing children with the experiences they need to grow and thrive. Single tickets start at $250, with two VIP tickets (including performance) are $750. To secure tickets to this exclusive event, please visit:

https://sunflowercreativearts.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/sunflowercreativearts/event.jsp?event=1418.

Sunflower Creative Arts has been serving the community for 30 years and is proud to be celebrating this milestone. During this time, the organization has provided thousands of children with opportunities to engage in creative play, explore the natural world, and express themselves through the arts.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating 30 years of making a difference in the lives of children," said Susan Caruso, Sunflower's Founder and Executive Director. "This fundraiser is a chance for the community to come together to support our mission and help us continue to provide children with the tools they need for healthy cognitive, social and physical development as well as a strong connection to nature and the arts."

The garden party will be held tomorrow, Saturday, March 25, from 5:30 to 9:00 pm at a private location in the heart of downtown Delray.

About Sunflower Creative Arts

Sunflower is a learning center, resource hub and preschool in Delray Beach, FL. Our mission is to empower children and families to be confident, creative, and compassionate through play, nature, and the arts. We focus on hands-on learning, fueling children's curiosity and innate desire to learn, while simultaneously supporting parents and caregivers. We offer many programs to meet the varying needs of the community, almost all of which fall into three categories: early childhood, parenting, and bringing the power of play, nature, and the arts to under-resourced students. Our on-campus programs serve young children and their parents, and we reach older children through community partnerships with other nonprofits and schools. Our parenting programs are both online and in person. We incorporated as a 501(c)(3) in 2003 and operated in a rented space for many years in Boca Raton. With the goals of serving more families and creating a model learning environment, we purchased and renovated a new home for the organization in Delray Beach in 2015.