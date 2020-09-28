Stephanie Blythe, Jack O'Brien, Tom Kitt, and More Join The Studios Of Key West BETWEEN TWO PALMS

Tickets for the entire four-conversation series are now available!

By popular demand, The Studios of Key West has extended its innovative online summer conversation series, "Between Two Palms," into the fall. The program invites award-winning theater, television, film and literary personalities online for a lively, unscripted hour-long conversation produced by The Studios.

Joining an impressive lineup of artmakers working at the top of their respective fields, on October 21, renowned opera singer and recitalist Stephanie Blythe will be in conversation with three-time Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien. Tickets are now on sale for the full October series, with conversations happening on Wednesday evenings at 6pm EST. The month will also feature conversations with culinary guru Dorie Greenspan (October 7), acclaimed composer and lyricist Tom Kitt (October 14) and actress Dawn French (Oct 28).

Stephanie Blythe is one of the most highly respected and critically acclaimed artists of her generation; her repertoire ranges from Handel to Wagner, German lieder to contemporary and classic American song. Ms. Blythe has performed on many of the world's great stages, such as Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden, Paris National, San Francisco, Chicago Lyric and Seattle Operas. Her live Met Opera HD broadcasts include Orfeo ed Euridice, Il Trittico, Falstaff, and the complete Ring Cycle.

Jack O'Brien, a titan of Broadway, will interview Ms. Blythe. Mr. O'Brien was Artistic Director of The Old Globe Theatre from 1981 till 2007. He has directed six programs for PBS's "American Playhouse." His extensive Broadway credits include Carousel, It's Only a Play, Macbeth, Catch Me If You Can, Impressionism, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Invention of Love, The Full Monty, More to Love, Getting Away with Murder, The Little Foxes, Two Shakespearean Actors and Porgy & Bess.

"Connecting audiences with art and art makers is what we do best at The Studios," said Stephen Kitsakos, Studios' Board Chair and Executive Producer of "Between Two Palms." "That's even more important now. Though it may feel like the art world is taking a collective pause, we hope these conversations demonstrate that the creative spirit is still alive and kicking."

The "Between Two Palms" October series also includes conversations with five-time James Beard Award-winner Dorie Greenspan; acclaimed composer and lyricist Tom Kitt, winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as two Tony Awards for the highly lauded Broadway musical Next to Normal; and writer, comedian and actor Dawn French, who stars alongside Kenneth Branagh and Armie Hammer in the soon-to-be-released adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Nile.

"Between Two Palms" became such an immediate hit when it launched over the summer, with Tonya Pinkins, Kenny Leon, Tony Shalhoub and Marisa Tomei, The Studios plans to continue the series into the autumn and beyond. Judith Light, Michael Urie, Jessica Hecht, and Tony Danza are just a few of the exciting guests lined up for future appearances.

To bring the audience into the conversation, the last fifteen minutes of each talk is a dedicated Q & A period, with questions coming in from viewers. Ticket buyers can submit a question for consideration, and if chosen, they will have the opportunity to join the artist on screen.

Tickets for the entire four-conversation series are now available at $60/$50 Studios members, and the number of viewers is limited to keep conversations intimate. They can be purchased at www.tskw.org or by calling 305-296-0458.

Established in 2007, The Studios of Key West's mission is to build audiences and support the advancement of established and emerging creative people in the Florida Keys. The Studios seeks to establish Key West as a beacon of cultural activity.

