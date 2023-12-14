Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Stage Awakenings Auditions to be Held at The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in March

Stage Awakenings Auditions will take place at The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will host its eighth production of Stage Awakenings, a lively evening of student-produced dance, music, poetry and theater performances featuring both individual and group performers from local high schools and colleges.

Live auditions for Stage Awakenings are scheduled for Saturday, March 9 starting at 10 a.m. Students are invited to attend and present their performance work, whether it be acting, comedy, dance, music, poetry, or other performance genre. Auditions may be no longer than 5 minutes. Appointments are required and participants can register by emailing education@kravis.org to request a time slot.

Following these auditions, selected students will have the opportunity to workshop their performances on Sunday, April 7 under the direction of Stage Director Kim Cozort and Music Director Joshua Lubben. This workshop and rehearsal process will culminate in the final performance, which is set to take place on the following Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in Persson Hall. The program is made possible thanks to the generous $1 million dollar match gift from Leonard and Norma Klorfine.

 In-person auditions are on March 9 at 10 a.m. Advance appointments are required. Auditions will take place at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by being an economic catalyst and providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For general information about the Kravis Center, please visit kravis.org.
 

