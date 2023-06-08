Spred the Dub Headlines July Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle

 Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle takes place on the first Friday of the month from 6 - 10 pm.

Jun. 08, 2023

Come enjoy the Summer Sizzle extension of the crowd favorite Old Town Untapped, running now through September. This month’s edition, starting at 6 p.m. on July 7, 2023, will feature the eclectic South Florida blend of reggae, dub & ska known to all music lovers as Spred the Dub. Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle takes place on the first Friday of the month from 6 - 10 pm and is FREE for all ages to attend. Visit www.pompanobeacharts.org for all the latest updates.

“Old Town Untapped is everybody’s favorite place to chill in any season, and we’re definitely keeping the party going!” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “Hot music, cold beer, cool people! What more can you ask for?”

Formed in 2007, Spred the Dub has been building a steady following in South Florida with an intoxicating blend of jazz, soul, funk, reggae, ska and dub. The group has played stages all over the state of Florida, opening for nationally touring acts such as Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Dirty Heads, The Mystic Roots Band, The Movement, and reggae legends such as The Skatalites, Eek-A-Mouste, Black Uhuru and Yellowman. In 2016, they were awarded “Best Reggae Band” by Broward-Palm Beach New Times and in 2017 they followed that up with a win in the “Best Band” category from Miami New Times.

Mick Swigert leads the band on vocals and rhythm guitar, with Hunter Hutchings on lead guitar. On bass and backing vocals is Kevin “K Jo” Johnson, alongside drummer Ryan Cross, forming a mighty rhythm section. Markis Hernandez on sax and Sam Szpendyk on trombone (and more backing vocals) often steal the show with their brass section, and Elijah Taj Gee is a maestro on keyboards.



