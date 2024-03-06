Spotlight: MELISSA ERRICO: THE LIFE & LOVES OF A BROADWAY BABY at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Melissa Errico performs The Life & Loves of a Broadway Baby as part of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Broadway Concert Series.

During this incredible show, Errico sets her own life to the Broadway songs that she has sung and owned and offers both a sensational set of beloved standards and a series of witty and sometimes wicked stories about an ingenue's life passed on the Great White Way. This show is a sexy, sublime study of American songs, ranging from Cole Porter to Harold Arlen, Lerner & Loewe to Taylor Swift, and more.

Errico is a woman of stage, screen, and song. She is a great interpreter of classic musicals and modern music alike, as well as a sparkling writer, recording artist, and film/television actress. Erico has starred on Broadway in such musicals as My Fair Lady where The New York Times called her Eliza Doolittle “beguiling,” White Christmas in the Rosemary Clooney role of Betty, and as Cosette in Les Misérables.

Come hear for yourself why Broadway World says, “The way Melissa Errico immerses herself in every moment, the technical brilliance of her vocal abilities, and the sheer star power that the lady exudes, makes her a take-no-prisoners performer, offering a leave-it-all-on-the-floor show.

VIP tickets available as an ADD-ON purchase at checkout and include a post-show meet & greet / photo opportunity with the the artist. STUDENT and TEACHER tickets available in price level 2 by choosing STUDENT or TEACHER ticket type. Tickets issued at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center's Box Office will call on the day of show with valid Student or Teacher ID. Students must be age 18 or under.