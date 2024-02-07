Spotlight: BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO at Winter Park Playhouse

Neil Sedaka musical comedy -Breaking Up Is Hard to Do - at Winter Park Playhouse Jan 19 - Feb 17
POPULAR
This nostalgic musical celebrates the timeless songwriting magic of the legendary Neil Sedaka! Set at a Catskills resort in 1960, this humoroud and heartwarming musical follows two friends from Brooklyn in search of good times and romance over one wild Labor Day weekend.
Featuring over 20 of Sedaka's most popular songs including "Laugher In The Rain,""Where The Boys Are,""Sweet Sixteen,""Calendar Girl,""Love Will Keep Us Together" and the chart-topping title song!
Videos
|The Cancellation of Lauren Fein
Palm Beach Dramaworks (2/02-2/18)
|Lost Girl
Monarch Theatre Department (2/15-2/17)
|Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
The Carlisle (2/10-2/10)
|Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
|Cabaret
Titusville Playhouse (4/19-5/12)
|Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/13-2/24)
|Caroline, or Change
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (3/27-4/14)
|6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival
Raymond F. Kravis Center - Rinker Playhouse (4/28-4/28)
|SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
|Deathtrap
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (3/08-3/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You