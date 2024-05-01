Arts Center Management Reveals The 2025 Broadway at LPAC Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ACM Theatricals, a division of Arts Center Management, will once again partner with the City of Lauderhill to produce the Broadway at LPAC Series at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. The 2025 lineup will feature the musicals 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific. Subscriptions are on sale beginning May 1. Single tickets will go on sale September 1.

“The 2024 Broadway at LPAC Season had the best attendance since the inception of the series,” says Lauderhill City Manager Desorae Giles-Smith. “A Chorus Line, Memphis and Hello Dolly! proved to be the perfect trifecta of shows for our audience. Lauderhill is looking forward to another spectacular season in 2025!”

The ACM Theatricals creative team for all three Broadway at LPAC musicals will once again include South Florida's dynamic theatrical duo of Artistic Director Michael Ursua and Choreographer Alex Jorth.



Arts Center Management is a multi-faceted theatre management, consulting, and production company where the focus is to help theatres and theatre companies improve their programming and operations. The company was founded by ACM President and CEO Kevin Barrett in 2014.

“It's an honor to work with the City of Lauderhill and help them expand their arts and cultural programming,” says Barrett. “The city has big plans to make Lauderhill an arts and cultural destination and we are very happy to play a role and help them achieve that goal.”

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center has hosted hundreds of theatrical events and productions since it opened its doors in January 2016 and has grown its audiences to include theatre patrons from not only Broward County, but from Miami/Dade and Palm Beach counties as well.

Subscriptions to the Broadway at LPAC Series are on sale now and various subscription packages are available for as low as $99 for all three shows. Patrons may contact the LPAC Box Office at (954) 777-2055 for more information.

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center is located at 3800 NW 11th Place (33311), adjacent to Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium on the northeast corner of Sunrise Boulevard and State Road 7. For more information about LPAC visit https://www.lpacfl.com or call the box office at (954) 777-2055.

For more information about ACM Theatricals, Producer Kevin Barrett, or the Broadway at LPAC Series, please contact Kevin Barrett at kevinbarrettgm@gmail.com / 954-234-5982.

Play Broadway Games