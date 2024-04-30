ME & MY MIAMI Comes to Brévo Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brévo Theatre has announced “Me & My Miami,” a coming-of-age workshop production written by Patdro Harris, featuring vibrant color, music and movement honoring the culture of Miami. It is a story for the community, about the community and encourages community involvement throughout the workshop production. The new musical commissioned by Brévo Theatre highlights the lives and perspectives of three high school students (Rosa, Faquan and Thomas) who navigate the importance of truth, family ties and family secrets. This workshop production will take place on May 18 at 3 p.m. at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, located at 6161 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33142. The workshop will also include a talk back and Q&A with the director following the show from 4:30 - 5 p.m.Tickets are $20. Brévo Theatre is also offering special discounts for youth-focused organizations.

"Me & My Miami," part of Brévo Theatre’s Freshly Rooted series, features three Miami children ages 14-17, selected to showcase their art at the Dade County Farmers Market Arts Festival. Celebrating international music and cuisine, these talented youth share their perspectives on family and Miami, inadvertently revealing family secrets. This leads to a powerful, healing experience for all, as they learn about each other through music, movement and spoken word. The festival underscores the transformative power of art and communication. The audience can expect to see a show that reflects the vibrant cultures of Miami, while also participating with singing and dancing to some familiar tunes and some new ones. It's great for a family gathering and a welcoming introduction to Miami newcomers and locals, alike.

"We are really excited to share this production with our community because it’s a really fun experience with music and dancing, but it will also be important to see how the families react to certain experiences and how they’re able to grow and evolve," says Zaylin Yates, co-founder of Brévo Theatre. “And, of course, it celebrates the culture, music and overall essence of Miami.”

This production is sponsored in part by Miami Dade County Cultural Affairs & Florida Arts & Culture.

Images available.

Brévo Theatre's mission is to enrich the community, share thought-provoking narratives, and create nurturing environments through the arts. Join us as we celebrate the incredible talent and dedication of these young performers.

Patdro Harris is a director, choreographer and writer for “Me & My Miami.” He’s nationally and internationally recognized and respected by colleagues, critics and fans. He has won numerous awards for his multifaceted productions.

For more information, including ticket prices, availability, and updates, please visit Brévo Theatre's official website or email info@brevotheatre.org.

