Spanish River Concerts Reveal Their 2024 Season

Honoring its high standard of musical excellence, Spanish River Concerts' 2024 Season will once again be comprised of uniquely original productions featuring many new performers - along with some familiar faces - in all new programs. The season will begin in January with a tribute to some of Broadway's greatest musicals. Subsequent concerts will feature Classic Rock, Pop, and a unique ‘mash-up' of The Sound of Music and Les Miserables. Three special events will feature the Jerusalem Tenors, Master Musicians (with a Q&A), and a tribute to New York's iconic Brill Building. (See below for more details.)



Spanish River Concerts' musical director Tomer Adaddi, conducts the Spanish River Concerts Orchestra, along with a roster of top-tier singers. Adaddi is a multi-award-winning composer, pianist, and musical producer who has collaborated with numerous international stars, including Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble, Il Volo, and Mercedes Sossa, among others.

Nearly 20 years ago, when Florrie and Seymour Morgenstern first mobilized their friends to create Spanish River Concerts, their vision was to present four concerts for the shared enjoyment of their community. The 2024 Spanish River Concerts line-up continues the Morgensterns' legacy with four world-class concerts and three special event concerts that are sure to entertain and inspire.

All concerts will begin at 8 pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, and will take place at the Spanish River Church, located at 2400 Yamato Road in Boca Raton (33431). Series and individual tickets will be on sale as of October 23rd and will be available online at Click Here. Concert Series prices range from $167 to $338. Tickets for individual concerts are also available and range in price from $48 - $94. Discounts of 20% are available for groups of 8 or more. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 800-716-6975.