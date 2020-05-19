Spanish Broadcasting System And The Miami-Dade County Commissioner Deliver Sweet Treats to Seniors

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") (OTCQX: SBSAA), the leading Minority certified, Hispanic multimedia and entertainment company in the U.S., partnered with Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban "Steve" Bovo to delivered sweet treats to seniors in Flagami at St. Dominic Gardens this past Monday, May 18th, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The seniors were overjoyed to receive the tasty sweets. All COVID-19 CDC guidelines of wearing masks were followed to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

As the United States confronts challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, food accessibility has become a growing concern. To provide nourishment and comfort to our seniors, SBS executive team Albert Rodriguez COO of SBS, Donny Hudson VP of Sales and General Manager SBS Miami, Tomas N. Regalado of SBS, Luis Vega from Z92.3FM, Carlos Herrera, General Sales Manager of MegaTV, Jackie Sanabria Salazar Local Sales Manager of MegaTV, Yanelys Aparicio and Santiago Finale both Account Executives from MegaTV and SBS Radio Sales team delivered the sweets to the seniors. Our gratitude to Commissioner Esteban "Steve" Bovo, Holiday Bakery and Dr. Raul Gonzalez from Integrum Medical Centers.

"Until we as a community recover from COVID-19, we will continue to help our seniors during this pandemic," stated Albert Rodriguez COO of SBS. "Happy to be joined by Commissioner Bovo in helping distribute sweets to the seniors in his district."

"During these uncertain times, strengthening the spirits of our senior community is important as our county begins to gradually reopen. I am proud to join the Spanish Broadcasting System in this sweet treat distribution effort that will instantly put smiles on the faces of our elderly community. It is a token of our appreciation as well as a reminder that sweeter days are ahead," stated Commissioner Bovo during the sweet treats distribution for seniors.

Spanish Broadcasting System is dedicated to being there for the community when they need us the most, and we believe there is no better time than now to show acts of kindness.

