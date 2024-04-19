BEAUTIFUL, MYSTIC PIZZA, and More Set For Riverside Theatre's 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riverside Theatre has announced its 2024-2025 Season of productions. Learn more about the season lineup here!

“It’s always exciting announcing a new season,” says Mr. Cornell. “Each season we strive to produce shows that our patrons will thoroughly enjoy. The thought process behind show selections is centered on the the goal of putting our own stamp on popular works that have broad familiarity and augmenting them with new works that we believe our audience needs to see.

“Nothing touches the heart, educates the mind, and lifts the spirit like a live performance. That is why next season offers six dynamic productions that will amaze and delight everyone who experiences Riverside Theatre.”

On the Stark Stage, the season begins in October with the Ken Ludwig comedy, The Fox on the Fairway, a very funny romp that takes place at the Quail Valley Country Club. January brings the brand new musical, Mystic Pizza, based on the movie starring Julia Roberts featuring original hit songs from 80’s icons, Cyndi Lauper, Rick Astley, Debbie Gibson and many more. The classic film, turned glorious musical, Singin’ in the Rain, follows in February and the Stark Stage season concludes in April with the musical story showcasing the legendary Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

On the Waxlax Stage, The Bobbie Olsen Series will present the award-winning and highly acclaimed drama by Terrence McNally, Master Class, running from the end of January into February and the touching new play by Duncan MacMillan, Every Brilliant Thing, running from the end of March into April.

Season ticket packages and single tickets are on sale now. Season Ticket purchasers can save 20% off single ticket the prices when buying the season. Purchasers who buy 3 or more shows at the same time can save 10% off single ticket prices. Stark Stage season tickets start at $128. Add the Waxlax Season for $104. Single tickets for Stark Stage shows start at $45. Waxlax Stage tickets are $65.

On the Stark Stage

The Fox on the Fairway

By Ken Ludwig

October 22 – November 10, 2024

A tribute to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, Ken Ludwig’s The Fox On the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp with members of the Quail Valley Country Club. Filled with mistaken identities and over-the-top antics, this madcap comedy deals with love, life, and man’s eternal infatuation with...golf.

Mystic Pizza

Written by Sandy Rustin

Arrangements and Orchestrations by Carmel Dean

Featuring music from the 80s and 90s

January 14 – February 2, 2025

Mystic Pizza is a new musical based on the 1988 rom-com from MGM and screenwriter Amy Holden Jones. Adapted by Sandy Rustin, with arrangements and orchestrations by Carmel Dean, choreographed by Connor Gallagher, and directed by Casey Hushion, Mystic Pizza tells the story of three working-class girls, who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score features megahits of the 80s and 90s, from “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and songs originally recorded by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, among many others.

Singin’ in the Rain

Written by Betty Comden and Adolph Green

Music by Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown

February 25 – March 23, 2024

The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay. Filled with every memorable moment from the film and a downpour of unforgettable songs, Singin' in the Rain is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Book by Douglas McGrath Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil April 15 – May 11, 2024

Follow the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom – from being part of a hit songwriting team to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” this Tony® and Grammy® winner is the soundtrack for many generations.

The Bobbie Olsen Series on the Waxlax Stage

Master Class

By Terrence McNally

February 4 – 23, 2024

Winner of the Tony® Award for Best Play, Master Class tells the story of opera diva, Maria Callas, as she teaches a life-altering master class to students at an elite opera school. During the class, she encounters three students who are crushed, uplifted, and inspired by her artistry. Based on a series of real-life classes Callas delivered at Juilliard, Master Class is a window into the soul of one of the most complicated and celebrated artists of the 20th century.

Every Brilliant Thing

by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe

March 25 – April 13, 2024

A boy’s handwritten list to cheer up his despondent mom becomes a surprisingly funny and poignant ode to humanity. Based on true and untrue stories, Duncan MacMillan’s Every Brilliant Thing takes audiences on a sublime and tender coming-of-age journey that reminds us to pay attention to life’s smallest joys—and to each other.