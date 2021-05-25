South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Presents Nine Show Summer Series Lineup

Powerful dance, smooth Jazz, tributes to Queen and Whitney Houston, and much more will all make appearances during the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center's 2021 summer series. With such a wide variety of artists and performances, there is something in the lineup for everyone.

After adapting to the challenges of the pandemic and focusing on outdoor performances, SMDCAC is dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming indoor environment as more in-person entertainment returns to South Florida. The summer series will follow an extensive list of Covid-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all patrons, artists, and staff.

The 2021 Summer Series includes the following performances:

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami's Program II: Generations of Genius

Dynamic resident ballet troupe Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami returns with a thrilling evening of "Generations of Genius" a program of premieres choreographed by three generations of brilliant artistic masterminds: "Around Midnight," a high energy, neoclassical ballet by talented DDTM dancer/choreographer Yanis Eric Pikieris, will make its Miami premiere, the luxuriantly captivating "The Four Seasons" by DDTM's seasoned choreographer Yanis Pikieris (Sr.) to the music of Antonio Vivaldi, and "Touch Me," a brilliantly emotive male solo created to gospel music by American choreographic icon and Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet, the late Gerald Arpino.

Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m.

Tickets range from $25 to $45

Allan Harris: Kate's Soul Food

Allan Harris performs songs from his highly anticipated new recording entitled "Kate's Soul Food." Featuring all original songs penned by Harris, it highlights his uniquely soulful jazz and blues ini??uences by paying homage to his Aunt Kate whose restaurant "Kate's Home Cooking" located near the Apollo Theater, was where the Apollo performers dined when they were in Harlem.

Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets are available in a two-seat pod for $60 or four-seat pod for $110

Sara Juli's Burnt-Out Wife

Bold comedienne and dance theater artist Sara Juli delves into her own experience to explore the painful, hilarious decay of a once-promising marriage. Romping through a campy pink set, this "light of the downtown dance and theater scene" (The New Yorker) fearlessly channels over-the-top humor and personal emotion with warmth and vulnerability, creating an "imaginative and brave show" (Broadway Baby) for audiences nationwide.

Friday, August 6 at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, August 7 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday, August 8 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available in a two-seat pod for $70, two-seat table for $75, or four-seat table for $180

Duane Eubanks Quintet

Duane Eubanks' music consists of engaging melodies and horn blends that reflect the soft tender optimism of a relaxed quintessential smooth jazz trumpeter and that of a lively hard bop virtuoso. Duane Eubanks was born into a family of gifted talent. His mother, pianist Vera Eubanks was Kenny Barron's first piano teacher and a professional church pianist; his brothers, renowned trombonist, Robin Eubanks and guitarist, Kevin Eubanks, former bandleader of the "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno"; as well as his uncle, legendary pianist Ray Bryant all contributed to his early music education. He has performed everywhere from the Hollywood Bowl to Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center. At SMDCAC, he will perform songs from his highly listenable album "Things of That Particular Nature."

Saturday, August 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $37.50 to $65

Do it Again Featuring the Music of Steely Dan

Smooth, timeless, and unmatched. The music of Steely Dan created a new kind of pop music bridging Jazz, Rock and R&B. Do it Again is a celebration of the timeless music of Donald Fagen and Walter Becker. 12 of South Florida's finest musicians have banded together around their passion for and dedication to faithfully interpreting the Steely Dan songbook as part of an exciting live concert experience. Audiences can expect a concert featuring top hits and album cuts from their extensive music catalog.

Saturday, August 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $37.50 to $50

One Night of Queen

One Night of Queen features Gary Mullen and the Works in an uncanny recreation of the music and showmanship of classic rockers Queen and their legendary front man Freddie Mercury. Mullen's powerhouse voice and charisma capture the deceased star's spirit to get audiences around the world dancing in their seats. The show includes unforgettable Queen hits like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, and Another One Bites the Dust.

Saturday, August 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $37.50 to $55

Nicole Henry: The Music of Whitney Houston

Selling out top venues worldwide, award-winning vocalist Nicole Henry brings hera??Broadway World-nominated theatrical concert eventa??I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Music of Whitney Houstona??to SMDCAC. Hailed for her soulful vocals and charismatic stage presence, Henry will perform the pop icon's most beloved hits such asa??I Have Nothing, I Will Always Love You, the show's title track and more - all while sharing her personal journey to becoming a leading jazz singer with a Soul Train Award and three Top-10 Billboard albums. Enjoy this gifted artist's uplifting performance celebrating Houston's messages of courage, truth, and love.

Saturday, September 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $30 to $55

Adele Myers and Dancers with special guest Sarasota Contemporary Dance Company

Hailed for their athletic physicality, personal theatricality and unpredictable sense of humor, Adele Myers and Dancers is a Miami-based nationally acclaimed female dance theater company-in-residence at SMDCAC. According to Roslyn Sulcas of NY Times, "Ms. Myers can indeed shape an onstage world." Known for their dynamic repertory and dancing, the Sarasota Contemporary Dance Company, directed by Miami native, Leymis Bolaños Wilmott, will present a newly commissioned work by Adele Myers as part of the mixed bill of entertaining and socially relevant dance theater never before presented in Miami.

Friday, September 10 at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, September 11 at 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 12 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for $35

Boney James: SOLID

Sometimes, inspiration is slow in coming, evasive, and stubborn. Other times, if an artist is very fortunate, it simply flows, the music practically writing itself. That's how Solid, the latest release from Boney James came to be. "This record really flowed at an unusually quick pace," Boney says. "There was a lot of positive energy in making this music. Solid is a very upbeat record. As I was writing them, these songs put a smile on my face." Solid is the four-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist's 17th album as a leader. Solid follows up his smash 2017 release Honestly, which became his 11th #1 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album.

Saturday, September 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $25 to $100

All summer programs through September 2021 are being sold implementing socially distant indoor seating. SMDCAC requires anyone not included in your ticket purchase to be located 6' apart from your seats. Patrons must wear a mask at all times. Should the guidelines change with regard to social distancing or mask wearing prior to the scheduled performance, to allow for reduced separation of audience, the venue retains the right to sell additional seats within the 6' parameter in accordance with updated or rescinded guidelines. They will notify ticket holders via email should any changes occur. The following additional measures are being taken for your safety and the safety of their staff:

Patrons must wear a face mask at all times

Temperature checks

Reduced audience capacity

Hand sanitizer stations have been located at all entryways, and high traffic areas

Floor marking to assist in maintaining social distancing

Staff training conducted in advance on CDC, and Miami-Dade County Covid-19 related protocols and procedures

Enhanced cleaning procedures including disinfecting all high touch surfaces

Touchless faucets, soap dispensers, and paper towel dispensers have been installed where possible

Open lid garbage and recycle bins are in place

Temporary reduction or elimination of concessions

The SMDCAC Box Office is currently open for phone sales and inquiries Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and can be reached at (786) 573-5300 or boxoffice@smdcac.org. Starting Monday, July 5, 2021, the SMDCAC Box Office will resume regular operating hours of Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. through 7 p.m., and Saturday, 12 p.m. through 5 p.m., and will begin accepting walk-up sales at this time. Prior to July 5, tickets are only available through electronic delivery via email.

For additional details about all performances and to purchase tickets, click here.