South Florida's FIRST RED DRESS, DRESS RED Gala Set For Next Month

The ultimate dance party, World AIDS Museum and Educational Center's Hunters Nightclub Red Dress, Dress Red Gala on February 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA), is putting South Florida on the map, once again. With a history of success in other major cities, this inaugural South Florida event will bring awareness to the HIV epidemic and raise funds for quality programming developed by the World AIDS Museum and Educational Center (WAM). The red theme sets the tone for this high-energy night of fun that leads up to Pride of the Americas 2023 in Fort Lauderdale.

"World AIDS Museum and Educational Center is excited to bring this successful event here which will be our first signature fundraiser to support our Florida AIDS Walk team," said Terry Dyer, executive director of World AIDS Museum and Educational Center. "The Red Dress, Dress Red Gala, which is a historic national dance party known for being an over-the-top evening of fantasy and fun to support HIV awareness, will serve as a symbol of the strength and unity we seek to foster in our community to eradicate this deadly disease that still silently kills."

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a VIP reception featuring entertainment by Broadway performer Anne Steele, local sensation LeNora Jaye, award-winning violinists Synergy Twins and American Idol Season 10-star Matthew Darren. VIP guests will also enjoy complimentary beverages, hors d'oeuvres and more.

At 8 p.m., DCOTA will be transformed into an electrifying dance venue with pulsating electronic, dance and pop music orchestrated by DJ Ed Talks. CrowdSync Technologies, well-known for producing sensational live music experiences on a large scale, will create a mesmerizing light show that is sure to pleasure dance and circuit party lovers.

An actual dress is not required, but all are encouraged to wear something red and be dressed to impress. Guests will don everything from a red top hat and tails to red sequins and feathers as they dance the night away until 11:30 p.m. All are invited to an official after-hours dance party at Hunters Nightclub.

"Hunters Nightclub is proud to be the title sponsor of this themed dance party for a good cause," said Mark Hunter, proprietor of Hunters Nightclub Wilton Manors and Palm Springs. "We applaud the outreach and education efforts created by WAM and understand the importance of having this global health challenge remain in the forefront of people's hearts and minds."

This event started as a promise kept by a gay male couple after they received HIV diagnoses. They each promised to wear red at funerals they attended, instead of the traditional black attire usually worn, to bring attention to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the United States. Since 2005, Red Dress Parties have become popularized in other larger cities such as Palm Springs, San Diego, Portland, Toronto, Seattle and San Francisco to benefit HIV and LGBTQ-related organizations.

The World AIDS Museum and Educational Center's Hunters Nightclub Red Dress, Dress Red Gala is sponsored by AHF, Citrix, LeBoy/LIT Bar, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Midland/CAN Community Health, Florida Blue, FPL, HRC, Memorial Healthcare System, G21 Fitness, Aaron's Cremation and Funeral, RE/MAX, Holy Cross Hospital, SAVE, Spirit Airlines, Pub on the Drive, Pride of the Americas, Visit Lauderdale, Walgreens, CrowdSync Technologies, USPS, Out of the Closet, ASID, Humana, Broward County Health and Human Services, Flockfest, Broward County Postal Customer Council and Design Center of the Americas. Media sponsors include Lifestyle Media Group/SFBW, OutClique, SFGN, HotSpots! and It's Happening Out.

Tickets are $250 (VIP includes 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. special reception with an open bar sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka, hors d'oeuvres, live entertainment, a private shuttle from Hunters to DCOTA, meet and greet with celebrities, and free valet parking) and $100 (general admission from 8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. includes live entertainment, complimentary beverages, valet parking or self-parking), and are available to purchase at RDDRgala.eventbrite.com. All funds collected through ticket sales and corporate sponsorships up to $500K will be matched dollar-for-dollar by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF).