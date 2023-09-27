South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents The Maestra's Masters Golf Tournament At Jacaranda Golf Club On October 16

Get into the swing and join Click Here (SFSO) Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso for The Maestra's Masters Golf Tournament inaugural benefit at Jacaranda Golf Club (9200 West Broward Blvd. in Plantation) on Monday, October 16. This special day on the fairway benefits SFSO's Symphony in the Schools educational initiatives including its BizTown storefront at Junior Achievement of South Florida's JA World.

SFSO's Symphony in the Schools signature music education program has reached over 100,000 students from underserved communities and has provided more than $3.5 million in services and resources in the past five years.

“We're delighted to present our first golf tournament in support of Symphony in the Schools, a core part of our mission that's near and dear to my heart,” said Alfonso. “South Florida Symphony Orchestra will be the first arts organization to participate in Junior Achievement of South Florida, enabling us to reach every 5th grade Broward County Public School student, plus multiple private and charter schools in South Florida. Funds from the tournament will help us reach approximately 20,000 more children a year to inspire a love of classical music."

Prior to the co-ed tournament, players looking to fine-tune their skills can join SFSO's Maestra Alfonso while she perfects her own game with lessons from top-rated golf instructor Michele Conte at Conte's Palm-Aire Golf Academy in Pompano Beach. The five one-hour sessions will begin at noon on Saturday, September 30. (Upon registration, please indicate skill level, and if you have golf clubs.)

The golf tournament begins at 7 a.m. with registration followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. An included luncheon and awards ceremony will take place at the completion of the tournament.

Tournament package prices are:

The Soloist at $250 which includes a single player. Great soloists can combine together to make the ultimate quartet

The Duet at $450 which includes two players who can team-up with soloists or another duet

The Quartet which includes 4 players for $800 to conduct your own masterpiece to bring your team to victory.

Space is limited for The Maestra's Masters. Register at https://bit.ly/SFSOMaestrasMasters.

For additional information, visit Click Here, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.

Founded in 1997 in Key West by Music Director Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the now Wilton Manors-based South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) is celebrating its 26th season. SFSO is dedicated to providing enriching cultural music experiences to residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Guided by the belief that music is pivotal to thriving communities, SFSO brings vibrancy and engagement with the arts via innovative programming and transformative educational initiatives. A pioneer in its commitment to symphonic music for underserved communities, its Symphony in the Schools program has touched the lives of 100,000 students since its inception in 1997. SFSO was recently named the first Partner in the Arts for The Parker by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and has been recognized by the Broward County Cultural Division as a “Major Cultural Institution,” one of only a handful of organizations to be so honored. For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.